Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.

(a) IP ownership & control

Alchemix v3 is licensed under a BSL license. The license and codebase is owned by the DAO and enforced by the Alchemix Association. The DAO owns or controls no other IP, including no trademarks or brands. The DAO controls the github repository hosting the v3 code.

(b) Contract/admin powers

Alchemix operates primarily via a DAO Multisig composed of founders, contributors, and community members, which acts as the primary DAO mechanism. ALCX is the governance token of the Alchemix protocol and allows users to influence protocol direction by voting on submitted proposals. ALCX proposals need a 35,000 ALCX quorum and 50% yes. Results are non-binding signals executed by the 4/7 DAO multisig.

The protocol’s stated goal is to turn over power to on-chain governance, and Alchemix v3 has been built with the objective of incorporating on-chain governance. Under AIP-113, the Alchemix DAO voted to transfer certain operational functions previously performed by Alchemix DAO members to the Alchemix Association. Those functions include farming of Association-owned assets and payroll operations, signing agreements, and marketing. Where DAO Multisig powers and other responsibilities do not have a clear path to on-chain governance, they can instead be transferred to a legal entity, and the Association is gradually taking over contributor payments, legal agreements, and operational tasks.

The DAO multisig is 4/7 and has all authority to execute transactions, thus a multisig threshold is required for operations pertaining to the protocol and treasury, including protocol upgrades. Individual contributors also have pausing roles with 1/1 thresholds, but these are the only roles with individual thresholds. Individual pause control applies to Alchemists and MYTs only (prevents future deposits and minting). Individual pause roles can only pause - they cannot unpause.

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

Staking ALCX in the Staking Pool earns a share of emissions. Staking confers no additional governance rights

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

ALCX is the governance token of the Alchemix protocol and allows users to influence protocol direction by voting on submitted proposals. Alchemix currently operates primarily through a DAO Multisig of founders, contributors, and community members, while the protocol’s goal is to turn power over to on-chain governance; Alchemix v3 has been built with the objective of incorporating on-chain governance. No governance proposals were voted on in Q2 2026.

Current economic and protocol-resource arrangements include continuous ALCX issuance under a pre-defined schedule. Weekly emissions decreased to a baseline of 2,200 tokens per week by March 2024 and remain at that baseline from March 2024 onward. ALCX emissions are used to support the strategic goals of the protocol, including ongoing incentives for single-sided staking, ALCX liquidity, and alAsset liquidity. Alchemix also provides staking options for ALCX holders to minimize the effects of token inflation, and the protocol has begun transitioning emissions toward accumulating strategic assets while decreasing direct liquidity incentives as the protocol becomes self-sustaining.

The main goal of the Alchemix treasury is to support and expand the protocol. The treasury acquires assets that can provide sufficient liquidity for protocol needs or serve another strategic purpose, and, as a baseline, protocol revenue is invested into those assets. The DAO is approved for $450,000 in quarterly expenses for contributors, services, audits, bug bounty programs, transaction gas costs, and similar items. An additional 20% of all emissions goes to the core development team, and part of that funding also supports business development and governance, newsletter/reporting subDAOs, and support/moderator contributors. That approval does not cover expenses incurred in incentivizing market participants, such as bribes on Votium and elsewhere.

Under AIP-113, the Alchemix DAO voted to transfer certain operational functions previously performed by DAO members to the Alchemix Association. Those services include farming of Association-owned assets and payroll operations, signing agreements, and marketing, and the Association is gradually taking over contributor payments, legal agreements, and operational tasks.

Current governace requires a quorum of 35k ALCX with > 50% of votes in favor of "yes". All proposals can only include yes/no/abstain as options. Proposals must follow the community governance process at https://docs.alchemix.fi/governance/onchain/governance-process?_highlight=governance#community-governance-process. The 4/7 DAO multisig is the executor of passed proposals. ALCX holders vote on proposals, which are non-binding signals executed at the discretion of the 4/7 DAO multisig. No fee-routing rights, buyback rights or direct claims on treasury assets accrue to tokenholders.

(e) Control surface reliance

Alchemix currently operates primarily via a DAO Multisig of founders, contributors, and community members that acts as the primary DAO mechanism. The protocol’s goal is to turn over power to on-chain governance, and Alchemix v3 has been built with the specific objective of incorporating on-chain governance. Where DAO Multisig powers and other responsibilities do not have a clear path to on-chain governance, they can instead be transferred to a legal entity. As per AIP-113, the Alchemix DAO voted to transfer certain operational functions that had been performed by Alchemix DAO members to the newly established Alchemix Association, which is gradually taking over contributor payments, legal agreements, and operational tasks.

Alchemix has entered audit for an onchain governance system, built on Aragon OSX using a new staking system calle vqALCX, as of September 2026. From here, certain onchain powers can be turned over to onchain governance in a stepwise sequential manner.

(f) Dissolution authority

no dissolution authority or mechanism exists