(a) Problem the project solves

Index products (baskets of assets held as a single instrument) traditionally require trusted intermediaries: a sponsor, custodian, manager, and transfer infrastructure, each of which introduces fees, counterparty risk, and discretionary control over investor assets, including the ability to change strategy, raise fees, or gate redemptions. On Robinhood Chain specifically, no native mechanism existed for holding a diversified basket of tokenized equities and chain-native assets as a single token, and no price infrastructure existed for chain-native assets at all. Vimen addresses both: fully collateralized on-chain index baskets whose rules cannot be changed after deployment and whose redemption cannot be blocked by any party, and a public TWAP price layer for chain-native assets that the protocol operates and publishes, including a live model of each feed's manipulation cost.

(b) Operational priorities

The protocol is designed to minimize ongoing operational dependency: basket contracts are immutable, hold their own collateral, and function (mint, redeem, verification) without any operator. Ongoing operations consist of the rebalancing engine and oracle keeper (lightweight infrastructure run by the project), frontend hosting, and continued development of curator tooling and public documentation. Ongoing costs are low and are supported by the protocol's share of mint fees: mint fees on baskets are split by an immutable contract, 60% to the basket's curator and 40% to the protocol treasury. This split is a constant in deployed code and cannot be redirected. Development priorities are sequenced publicly and shipped when complete; the project does not commit to dates. If the project's operators ceased activity, all deployed baskets would remain fully functional, redeemable, and verifiable indefinitely.

(c) High-level project overview

Vimen is a protocol for tokenized index baskets on Robinhood Chain. A basket token is an ERC-20 fully backed by fixed quantities of underlying tokens (tokenized equities, ETFs, and chain-native assets) held by its own immutable contract. Minting deposits the underlyings; redeeming returns them pro rata, permissionlessly, with no fee and no party able to block it. Baskets come in two forms. Frozen baskets have a composition fixed forever at deployment. Agentic baskets permit exactly one mutation, a rebalance function callable only by a designated agent key, bounded by immutable constraints (minimum one-day cooldown, maximum 25% turnover of NAV per rebalance, maximum 1% NAV slippage, registered assets only); after every trade the contract recomputes holdings from actual balances, so full collateralization holds by construction. Surplus generated by agentic baskets is swept to an immutable per-basket distributor that pays holders in USDG. Basket creation is permissionless and gated by a token burn rather than approval. The protocol also operates a public price layer of TWAP feeds for chain-native assets, with per-feed manipulation-cost estimates published live. All contracts are verified on the chain's public explorer.

(d) Primary token functions

VIM's primary function is licensing basket creation. Publishing a frozen basket requires permanently burning 10,000 VIM; publishing an agentic basket requires permanently burning 25,000 VIM. Burns are irreversible, grant a permanent license, require no approval from the project, and cannot be revoked. Each license reduces total VIM supply permanently. VIM carries no governance rights (the protocol has no governance mechanism over deployed contracts, by design), no claim on protocol revenue, and no promised yield or return.