Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
0G operates a modular blockchain built for artificial intelligence and positions the 0G token as the coordination asset for a decentralized AI operating system. The protocol makes AI data, compute, and model access verifiable and economically coordinated across a decentralized network rather than concentrated in centralized providers.
(Source: 0G Website, 0G MiCA White Paper)
(b) Operational priorities
0G Labs builds and maintains the protocol as the core contributor, and the 0G Foundation advances decentralized AI as a public good and stewards long-term ecosystem governance. The teams prioritize decentralized storage, scalable compute, data availability, and validator security for AI workloads.
(Source: 0G Origin Story, 0G Ecosystem Financing)
(c) High-level project overview
0G runs a modular stack composed of 0G Chain, 0G Compute, 0G Storage, and 0G Data Availability. The architecture coordinates a proof-of-stake consensus network, a decentralized storage network, and a horizontally scalable data-availability layer engineered for high-throughput AI applications.
(Source: 0G Documentation, 0G MiCA White Paper)
(d) Primary token functions
The 0G token functions as the primary means of payment for decentralized storage, scalable compute, and access to AI model capabilities, and it powers onchain AI operations across the network. Validators stake 0G to secure 0G Chain and earn block rewards, transaction fees, and staking yields.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Documentation)
(e) Control surface reliance
The 0G token confers no issuer-side corporate voting rights or equity ownership. Network security relies on a proof-of-stake validator set that stakes 0G to secure 0G Chain, and the 0G Foundation serves as the long-term governance entity while the ecosystem decentralizes progressively.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Documentation)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Michael Heinrich
Chief Executive Officer
Worked in software development and product management at Microsoft and SAP, in business strategy at Bain & Company, and at Bridgewater Associates, and founded the corporate-wellness company Garten before co-founding 0G.
Ming Wu
Chief Technology Officer
Spent 16 years as a researcher at Microsoft Research working on distributed systems, storage, and computation, and served as Chief Technology Officer of Conflux before co-founding 0G.
Fan Long
Chief Strategy and Security Officer
Earned a Ph.D. at MIT in system security, serves as a faculty member at the University of Toronto, and co-founded Conflux before co-founding 0G.
Thomas Yao
Chief Business Officer
Holds a physics background and venture-capital experience, serves as a founding partner of IMO Ventures, and backed Conflux early before joining 0G.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
The 0G Foundation exists as a Cayman Islands entity and serves as the long-term governance entity, and it has not publicly named any officeholders.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
0G operates no separate DAO legal wrapper and has not named any onchain governance officeholders. Governance is community-driven and decentralizes progressively as validators secure the network through staking.
0G Labs publicly identifies its leadership team and distinguishes the Labs entity from the 0G Foundation. No public source names any 0G Foundation officeholders or any DAO officeholders.
(Source: 0G Origin Story, 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Ecosystem Financing, 0G Documentation, Michael Heinrich Profile, 0G Labs Crunchbase)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
0G has not established a separate DAO legal wrapper that owns protocol intellectual property. The public record identifies the 0G Foundation and Zero Gravity Labs, Inc. as the responsible entities, and no DAO entity holds protocol IP.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Terms of Service)
(b) Contract/admin powers
0G operates no standalone DAO legal wrapper with contract or administrative powers. Token rights follow protocol-level rules, governance begins centralized and decentralizes progressively, and 0G has not disclosed a DAO-specific vote threshold, multisig configuration, or governance-executor address.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Documentation)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
0G describes two staking-linked participation paths. Validators stake 0G to participate in consensus and network security, and AI Alignment Node license holders run nodes directly or delegate to Node-as-a-Service providers under commission-based or prepaid arrangements with immediate undelegation. The token grants no dividend, equity, or Foundation-governance rights.
(Source: 0G AI Alignment Node Rewards, 0G Documentation, 0G MiCA White Paper)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
The 0G token confers no ownership rights, dividend entitlements, or corporate-governance voting rights. Holder economic participation derives from staking rewards, network fees, and node-operation rewards.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G AI Alignment Node Rewards)
(e) Dissolution authority
0G has not publicly disclosed a DAO-specific dissolution or wind-up mechanism.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The 0G Foundation is registered in the Cayman Islands under legal form BST2, was registered on 2025-04-07 under identifier 10180624, and maintains its registered office at c/o The Harbour Trust Co. Ltd., Harbour Place 2nd Floor, 103 South Church Street, PO Box 897, Grand Cayman KY1-1103. The Foundation advances decentralized AI as a public good and serves as the long-term governance entity for the ecosystem.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Ecosystem Financing)
(b) IP ownership & control
0G has not publicly disclosed Foundation ownership or control of protocol intellectual property, trademarks, or subsidiaries.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
0G has not publicly disclosed threshold-based Foundation powers over a DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token-administration parameters.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper)
(d) Powers over DevCo
0G has not publicly disclosed Foundation control rights over Zero Gravity Labs, Inc. decision-making, and the Terms of Service state that the Labs company operates independently from the 0G Foundation.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service, 0G MiCA White Paper)
(e) Contract/admin powers
0G has not publicly disclosed Foundation-held pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authorities with a stated method or threshold.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Documentation)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The 0G Foundation received a $250 million token purchase commitment as part of $290 million in ecosystem financing announced in November 2024. 0G has not publicly disclosed further Foundation-directed distribution policies for treasury assets, fees, or revenue beyond the published token-allocation and fundraising materials.
(Source: 0G Ecosystem Financing, 0G Token Allocation)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Zero Gravity Labs, Inc. is a Delaware corporation and operates as the core software-development company behind the 0G protocol under the 0G Labs brand. The Terms of Service identify the company as the operator of the 0G software and services.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service, 0G Labs Crunchbase)
(b) IP ownership & control
The Terms of Service state that the 0G trademark, the 0G logo, and related names, logos, product and service names, designs, and slogans are trademarks of the company or its affiliates. 0G has not published a full protocol source-code ownership assignment beyond that trademark statement.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
0G has not publicly disclosed Zero Gravity Labs powers over a DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, or token-administration parameters.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service, 0G Documentation)
(d) Powers over Foundation
The Terms of Service state that Zero Gravity Labs, Inc. operates independently from the 0G Foundation and that its services are separate from those provided by the Foundation. 0G has not disclosed Labs control rights over the Foundation.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service)
(e) Contract/admin powers
0G has not publicly disclosed Zero Gravity Labs contract-level pause, upgrade, or admin authorities with a stated method or threshold.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service, 0G Documentation)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The published token allocation assigns 22 percent of supply to 0G Team, Contributors, and Advisors. 0G has not publicly disclosed further Labs-directed distribution policies for treasury assets, fees, or revenue.
(Source: 0G Token Allocation, 0G MiCA White Paper)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
0G launched with a total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens at the token generation event, and 21.32 percent of supply unlocked at the event drawn entirely from the Community allocation. (Source: 0G Token Allocation, 0G Unlock Schedule)
0G allocated supply across five categories. Ecosystem received 28 percent and 280,000,000 tokens, the AI Alignment Node received 15 percent and 150,000,000 tokens, Community Rewards received 13 percent and 130,000,000 tokens, 0G Team, Contributors, and Advisors received 22 percent and 220,000,000 tokens, and Backers received 22 percent and 220,000,000 tokens. Community and Ecosystem categories together account for 56 percent and 560,000,000 tokens. (Source: 0G Token Allocation)
0G did not set a fixed issuer price per token for the initial allocation, and the token trades at market-determined prices on listing venues. (Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Token Allocation)
The token trades under the ticker 0G. (Source: 0G MiCA White Paper, 0G Token Allocation)
Total supply at the token generation event is 1,000,000,000 tokens, released over time according to a fixed vesting and unlock schedule. (Source: 0G Token Allocation, 0G Unlock Schedule)
Community tokens unlock 38 percent at the token generation event with the remaining 62 percent releasing over 24 to 36 months. Team and Backer allocations carry a 12-month lockup followed by a 36-month vest reaching full unlock at 48 months. AI Alignment Node rewards release linearly over 36 months. (Source: 0G Unlock Schedule, 0G AI Alignment Node Rewards)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
Not applicable. 0G executed its TGE airdrop across two registration phases, both of which have closed. Phase 2 registration opened a few weeks after TGE, after the team reviewed appeal forms and testnet contribution data, and appeals closed on October 14 at 12:00 UTC+0. Allocations for all covered segments are determined; remaining distribution is the vesting of already-assigned allocations rather than a pending airdrop, so no forward-looking recipient wallet list commitment applies.
(b) Executed airdrop
Per-address source. 0G has not published an enumerable per-address allocation source in any accepted form — no CSV, TSV, or JSON allocation file, no Dune table, no Merkle dump, no GitHub repository embedding per-address allocations, and no RPC endpoint exposing claim or amount data. Allocation data is exposed only through per-wallet lookup in the 0G Foundation airdrop portal, which returns a result for a single connected address and cannot be enumerated. Community participants were additionally required to complete know-your-customer verification before claiming, gating that lookup behind identity verification. Testnet contributors were exempt from KYC, with tokens distributed automatically to their wallets.
Covered segments and allocation method. 0G allocated TGE rewards across four participant groups.
Discord role holders, comprising Galactic Guardian, Galactic Mechanics, Navigator, 0Gurus, Ambassadors Cohort 1, Ambassadors Cohort 2, Creators, Threadoors, Pioneer, Triumphant, and Memeoors.
Social and quest participants, covering Galxe quests, Intract, and social tasks.
Kaito Yappers and the broader Kaito ecosystem. Yapper rewards drew on a retroactive snapshot spanning 25 February to 25 August 2025 plus three interim snapshots for the 0GYapper role, and the Yap To Defy Gravity campaign running 26 August to 5 September 2025 raised the eligible Yapper count from 888 to 1,000, bringing total eligible Yapper contributors above 2,000.
One Gravity NFT holders. The collection minted 1,888 NFTs; holder allocations are displayed in the airdrop portal, with a portion claimable at TGE and the remainder distributed progressively through random snapshots, the first of which was taken on 1 September 2025.
Allocation is segment-based rather than pro-rata: eligibility is determined by role held, campaign participation, or NFT ownership at snapshot, and 0G has not published the per-segment reward sizing or the weighting applied within each segment.
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Not applicable. 0G conducted a TGE airdrop.
0G applied anti-sybil and anti-farmer screening consisting of automated community quality checks, manual review of data by the team, and third-party partners engaged to identify and exclude sybil and farmer accounts, with identified accounts blacklisted. Phase 2 additionally allowed Phase 1 registrants who could not complete KYC, along with Discord role holders and Kaito Yappers wrongly omitted in Phase 1, to verify eligibility.
(Source: 0G Token Airdrop, CoinDCX)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
0G has not publicly disclosed any market-maker agreement, committed token allocation, or engagement term for the 0G token.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service, 0G MiCA White Paper)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
The MiCA white paper identifies Bitvavo B.V. as a trading venue for the 0G token. 0G has not disclosed exchange token allocations, term durations, or listing fees.
(Source: 0G MiCA White Paper)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Pre-seed round led by Hack VC and Blockchain Builders Fund
2024-03
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Seed round led by Hack VC
2024-11
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
Node sale to infrastructure participants
Before 2025-08
Not publicly disclosed
Not publicly disclosed
0G Labs raised a $35 million pre-seed round announced in March 2024 led by Hack VC and the Blockchain Builders Fund, and a $40 million seed round in November 2024 led by Hack VC alongside a $250 million token purchase commitment to the 0G Foundation, for $290 million in total ecosystem financing.
(Source: 0G Pre-Seed Announcement, 0G Pre-Seed TechCrunch, 0G Seed and Token Commitment, 0G Ecosystem Financing, 0G MiCA White Paper)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
0G has not experienced any publicly disclosed exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds.
(b) Exploit vector summary
0G has not experienced any publicly disclosed exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds.
(c) Quantified impact
0G has not experienced any publicly disclosed exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds.
(d) Remediation/response taken
0G has not experienced any publicly disclosed exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds.
(e) Current status
0G has not experienced any publicly disclosed exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds.
(f) References (optional)
N/A
0G has not experienced any publicly disclosed exploit affecting tokenholders or protocol funds. The protocol engaged Halborn to audit the 0G storage node and Zellic to audit 0G Storage and 0G Data Availability, and those reviews describe security findings and remediation recommendations rather than completed exploits causing fund loss.
(Source: 0G Documentation, Halborn Audits, Zellic Reports)
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
0G's legal disclosures state that the 0G token can lose value, can lack liquidity, and falls outside investor-compensation and deposit-guarantee schemes. The Terms of Service identify Zero Gravity Labs, Inc. as the operating entity, preserve its separation from the 0G Foundation, and impose restricted-territory and prohibited-person limitations covering sanctioned jurisdictions and sanctioned persons. The project materials state that they are not legal, financial, business, or tax advice. These constraints create listing, market-access, compliance, and entity-structure risks that can affect token delivery, wallet access, and venue availability across jurisdictions.
(Source: 0G Terms of Service, 0G MiCA White Paper)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
The white paper and technical documentation describe a modular architecture spanning consensus, storage, data availability, and AI-serving layers, including proof-based storage validation, validator coordination, restaking-linked validator participation, and horizontally scalable consensus. A failure in any layer could disrupt data availability, validator operation, or access to AI services. The published Halborn and Zellic audits identify concrete storage-node and storage and data-availability findings, and unresolved or newly introduced vulnerabilities in these components remain a technology risk.
(Source: 0G Documentation, Halborn Audits, Zellic Reports)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
The published tokenomics assume sustained demand for decentralized storage, compute, AI services, validator participation, and AI Alignment Node participation. The release schedule assumes that long lockups for team and backer allocations, combined with community and node-reward emissions, align incentives over time. Node participation depends on operator licensing, delegation choices, provider commissions, prepaid arrangements, and operator-wallet eligibility. If service demand, validator participation, or node-license economics fall short, token value and network security could weaken as scheduled unlocks increase circulating supply. Team and Backer allocations totaling 44 percent of supply unlock after a 12-month lockup and a 36-month vest, which concentrates future supply pressure.
(Source: 0G Token Allocation, 0G Unlock Schedule, 0G AI Alignment Node Rewards)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.