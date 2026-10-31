The AI trade is cracking and the Fed is too boxed in to help.
This week, Felix and Quinn weigh what a fracturing AI story and stalled monetary policy mean for markets heading into year end.
We explore gold breaking to new lows, implied correlations spiking, Lagarde's exit and Europe's hike pricing, Big Tech capex cuts, and why oil is ripping into the midterms. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Brewers Win the World Series
02:39 Fed Holds With Two Hawkish Dissents
08:46 Lagarde Exits as Central Banks Hike
12:46 Fidelity / DAS London
13:58 Gold Slides Below $3,900
19:16 Is the AI Trade Fracturing?
29:29 Fidelity / DAS London
30:46 What Oil Teaches Us About AI
39:46 Midterms, War and Oil Supply
44:32 Inflation, Populism and Unrest
51:05 Polymarket Missed Brazil's Election
53:43 Inside the $6.36B Binance Hack
57:37 Gold, Bitcoin and DAS London
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a. recommendation tobuy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.