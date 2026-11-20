Can risk assets find a durable bottom before a slowdown actually arrives?





This week, we examine how markets are digesting Anthropic's IPO as AI financing tightens and the Fed stays hawkish.





We explore why we think upside requires a slowdown first, and why the sad state of the housing market leaves little cushion. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Back from DAS London

00:30 Anthropic IPOs Into a Heavy Tape

06:05 Token Usage Is Up, Spend Is Flat

08:42 The AI Trade Broke in October

11:04 Nvidia's 40% Slide Humbles the Tape

15:47 The Slowdown Is On

16:47 Only a Policy Pivot Stops This

20:05 Oil's Down 35% With Hikes Still on the Table

29:11 You Have to Slow Down First

35:59 Housing Starts Can't Save the Tape

38:04 Druckenmiller Is Short Copper

42:24 The Labor Market Is Ridiculously Weak

45:15 Gold and Bitcoin Aren't Ready Yet





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SLIDES

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TOOLS

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EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.