Can policymakers keep the AI boom alive without squeezing the rest of the economy?





This week, Aidan Garrib, PGM Global’s head of global macro strategy and research, joins us to explore the widening divide between Wall Street and Main Street.





We discuss what’s driving bond yields, housing’s squeeze, the debasement trade, and Europe’s policy trap. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:38 What’s Really Driving Bond Yields?

08:31 AI Booms While Housing Breaks

14:40 Can The Fed Get Yields Down?

19:23 The Fed’s Inflation Balancing Act

22:42 Can Main Street Survive AI’s Boom?

29:04 Why Policymakers Need Stocks Higher

33:04 Do Rate Hikes Actually Stimulate?

38:13 Engineering Buyers For Government Debt

43:00 Europe’s Inflation Or Industry Dilemma

48:23 Why Europe’s Crisis Keeps Getting Worse





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Aidan – https://x.com/AidanGarrib

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto.





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.