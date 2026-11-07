One of onchain finance’s biggest breakthroughs could be putting trillions in trapped capital to work.
This week, we’re joined by RippleX’s Markus Infanger to explore how faster settlement could unlock idle capital across the financial system.
We also discuss stablecoins and Treasury demand, tokenized collateral, institutional adoption, and the regulatory hurdles ahead. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Markus Infanger, SVP of RippleX
00:43 From FX trading floors to Ripple
03:09 The thesis behind RippleX
05:09 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP
06:14 What institutions are asking for
09:17 Putting sleeping capital back to work
12:18 Where stablecoins actually work
14:38 Why cross-border payments need stables
16:12 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP
17:23 Stablecoins as buyers of US debt
21:49 Using tokenized MMFs as collateral
22:51 Bringing repo onchain
23:53 The next hurdles: regulation and standards
28:30 AI meets blockchain rails
FOLLOW
› Markus – https://x.com/markusinfanger
› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
SPONSORS
› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over. adozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.
http://fidelity.com/crypto
TOOLS
› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents
› Blockworks Unified API
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api
› Blockworks Agentic Detection
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may. hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.