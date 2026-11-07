One of onchain finance’s biggest breakthroughs could be putting trillions in trapped capital to work.





This week, we’re joined by RippleX’s Markus Infanger to explore how faster settlement could unlock idle capital across the financial system.





We also discuss stablecoins and Treasury demand, tokenized collateral, institutional adoption, and the regulatory hurdles ahead. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Markus Infanger, SVP of RippleX

00:43 From FX trading floors to Ripple

03:09 The thesis behind RippleX

05:09 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP

06:14 What institutions are asking for

09:17 Putting sleeping capital back to work

12:18 Where stablecoins actually work

14:38 Why cross-border payments need stables

16:12 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP

17:23 Stablecoins as buyers of US debt

21:49 Using tokenized MMFs as collateral

22:51 Bringing repo onchain

23:53 The next hurdles: regulation and standards

28:30 AI meets blockchain rails





FOLLOW

› Markus – https://x.com/markusinfanger

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over. adozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

http://fidelity.com/crypto





TOOLS

› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents





› Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





› Blockworks Agentic Detection

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may. hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.