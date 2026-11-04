Is the AI trade busting or is the market just catching its breath?





This week, Warren Pies of 3Fourteen Research joins us to explain why he took equity risk off while still believing the AI build-out has room to run.





We also explore financials vs. staples flashing caution, why Fed hikes are the biggest risk to AI, and how the Iran blockade and diesel cracks are reshaping oil. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Warren Pies, Founder of 3Fourteen Research

04:23 Financials vs. Staples Flash Caution

08:35 Finding Signal in Noisy Markets

12:32 Fidelity, DAS London

13:43 Is the AI Trade Still Intact?

20:04 Who Finances the AI Build-Out?

26:18 Fidelity, DAS London

27:35 The Fed vs. the Investment Boom

32:04 Debt Issuance and CoreWeave's Bonds

35:12 Will the Fed Protect the AI Race?

37:51 How Fragile Is the Rest of the Economy?

39:44 Iran, the Blockade and Oil

44:55 Durable Changes to the Oil Landscape

48:15 What Fixes Blown-Out Diesel Cracks?





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.