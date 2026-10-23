Can anything stop oil's run when the SPR is already drained?





This week, we dig into why the oil squeeze is becoming structural, not just a Strait of Hormuz story.





We explore the oil curve trade, the Brent–WTI gap, tightening financial conditions, and crypto's slow bottoming process. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Markets In Turmoil, Round Two

01:25 Bonds Rip As The Nasdaq Drops 3%

02:29 Oil And Bonds Break Up

05:23 Why Nobody Wants The Oil Bull Case

09:45 Reading The Oil Curve

12:38 Ads (Fidelity, DAS London)

13:50 Brent–WTI Gap Hits Wartime Highs

16:33 Diesel, Cracks & Maxed-Out Refineries

20:30 The Only Way Out Is Through

23:13 AI Capex Doubts Meet Tighter Conditions

29:18 Ads (Fidelity, DAS London)

30:36 Midterms, Iran & No Plan

36:07 No SPR Left To Cap Prices

39:56 Do Shipping Costs Cap Oil?

44:19 Is Crypto Bottoming?

54:06 The Midterms Risk For Crypto





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

http://fidelity.com/crypto





RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Tnu1D0x02EGLR6qtWjttOj6iDTp-jOLw/view?usp=sharing





› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.