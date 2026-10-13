Are onchain markets about to become the default way the world trades?





This week, Felix sits down live at DAS Singapore with Robinhood's Johann Kerbrat and Lighter's Vlad Novakovski to unpack the convergence of TradFi and crypto.





We explore 24/7 trading, why perps beat CFDs, pre-IPO and commodity perps, the CFTC path for US perps, and Robinhood Chain's first 100 days. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:14 Why Finance Is Moving Onchain

04:17 Can 24/7 Markets Stay Liquid?

06:33 Why Perps Are Going Mainstream

09:59 Bringing Real Assets To Perps

13:10 Can The US Get Perps Right?

15:51 Connecting Traditional & Onchain Finance

18:15 What Robinhood Chain Has Learned





FOLLOW GUESTS

› Johann – https://x.com/JohannKerbrat

› Vlad – https://x.com/vnovakovski





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks

› DAS – https://x.com/blockworksDAS





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.