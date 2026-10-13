Are onchain markets about to become the default way the world trades?
This week, Felix sits down live at DAS Singapore with Robinhood's Johann Kerbrat and Lighter's Vlad Novakovski to unpack the convergence of TradFi and crypto.
We explore 24/7 trading, why perps beat CFDs, pre-IPO and commodity perps, the CFTC path for US perps, and Robinhood Chain's first 100 days. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:14 Why Finance Is Moving Onchain
04:17 Can 24/7 Markets Stay Liquid?
06:33 Why Perps Are Going Mainstream
09:59 Bringing Real Assets To Perps
13:10 Can The US Get Perps Right?
15:51 Connecting Traditional & Onchain Finance
18:15 What Robinhood Chain Has Learned
FOLLOW GUESTS
› Johann – https://x.com/JohannKerbrat
› Vlad – https://x.com/vnovakovski
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
› DAS – https://x.com/blockworksDAS
RESOURCES
› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api
EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.