Who still has an incentive to bid this market?
This week, we're joined by Cem Karsan and Noel Smith to unpack why Cem says the administration will clip the left tail but still wants the market lower after the midterms.
We explore why a 40 VIX is "nothing," his 20 to 30% path for the S&P, the gold-calls and oil-puts trade, and Waller's 50 basis point hike as credibility theater. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 A Tuesday Thanksgiving Special
04:37 The Third Leg Of The Stool
08:48 A 25 To 40% Decline
10:46 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP
11:50 AI CapEx Crowds Out Sovereign
16:24 Breadth And The Two Paths
23:44 Stair-Step Down Into December
27:42 Noel On Market Structure
28:12 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP
29:23 Noel On Market Structure (cont.)
33:03 Waller's Credibility Theater
39:43 Gold Calls And Oil Puts
41:37 40 VIX Is Not Enough
52:31 Deeper Cuts, Compressed Vol
58:32 Cem's 2027 Ranges
FOLLOW
› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Cem – https://x.com/jam_croissant
› Noel – https://x.com/NoelSmith
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
SPONSORS
› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.
http://fidelity.com/crypto
TOOLS
› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents
› Blockworks Unified API
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api
› Blockworks Agentic Detection
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit New York March 30 – April 1
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.