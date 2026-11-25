Who still has an incentive to bid this market?





This week, we're joined by Cem Karsan and Noel Smith to unpack why Cem says the administration will clip the left tail but still wants the market lower after the midterms.





We explore why a 40 VIX is "nothing," his 20 to 30% path for the S&P, the gold-calls and oil-puts trade, and Waller's 50 basis point hike as credibility theater. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 A Tuesday Thanksgiving Special

04:37 The Third Leg Of The Stool

08:48 A 25 To 40% Decline

10:46 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP

11:50 AI CapEx Crowds Out Sovereign

16:24 Breadth And The Two Paths

23:44 Stair-Step Down Into December

27:42 Noel On Market Structure

28:12 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP

29:23 Noel On Market Structure (cont.)

33:03 Waller's Credibility Theater

39:43 Gold Calls And Oil Puts

41:37 40 VIX Is Not Enough

52:31 Deeper Cuts, Compressed Vol

58:32 Cem's 2027 Ranges





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› Cem – https://x.com/jam_croissant

› Noel – https://x.com/NoelSmith

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

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› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





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TOOLS

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https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents





› Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





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https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.