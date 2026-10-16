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The Bond Market Is Pricing In Something Worse Than Inflation | Weekly Roundup

Is the AI trade now the only thing standing between the economy and a slowdown?


This week, we unpack why bonds are rallying through scalding inflation data and what that says about the current cycle and inflection point in markets.


We explore the collapse in October hike odds, why AI backstops favor debt over equity, the Russell's brutal losing streak, where to hide from a correlation shock, and whether the top is in for yields. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

02:06 Why Are Bonds Ignoring Hot Inflation?

07:53 Has The Fed Ruled Out October?

11:56 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

12:29 Cracks In The AI Growth Engine

16:59 Is A Growth Slowdown Already Coming?

21:11 The Market’s Warning Shot

26:43 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

27:42 Who Gets Saved In AI Bailouts?

32:14 Where Can Investors Find Shelter?

40:41 Do Rate Hikes Still Work?

44:43 Can Bonds Really Offer Safety?

49:06 Iran Escalation And The Midterms


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

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› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

http://fidelity.com/crypto


RESOURCES

› Weekly Roundup Charts – https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jxp-TOVcBtYAs5dzvk8GK4k2pgKJE2vf/view?usp=sharing


› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era


› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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