Is the AI trade officially dead and where can investors hide while we wait and see?





This week, we’re joined by Tony Greer to unpack the semiconductor selloff and the trades taking shape into year end.





We also discuss gold’s resilience, a potential bond bottom, the Fed’s next move, and why homebuilders deserve attention. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Tony Shows Up, Markets Fall Apart

04:29 Did The Midterms Break The Market?

07:48 The Trades Working Right Now

12:24 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP, DAS London

14:05 Is 2018 Happening Again?

17:38 The AI Bubble Starts Bursting

21:20 Can Gold And Bitcoin Survive?

24:53 Is A Liquidation Cascade Coming?

27:45 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP, DAS London

29:33 Can The Fed Really Hike?

32:12 The AI IPO Frenzy Unravels

37:34 The Best Trades Into Year-End

39:56 How To Trade A Moving Market





FOLLOW

› Tony – https://x.com/TgMacro

› TG Macro Conference – https://tgmacro.com/conference/

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Quinn – https://x.com/qthomp

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

http://fidelity.com/crypto





TOOLS

› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents





› Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





› Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.