Is crypto finally rewarding the investors who do the work?





This week, we sit down with three top allocators at DAS Singapore to unpack where the real alpha lives in an early, uneven bull market.





We explore where crypto x AI actually works, building size in illiquid tokens, if $HYPE stays the consensus winner, and seed vs. growth for the next cycle. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:21 Where Is Crypto AI’s Edge?

07:10 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

07:43 Do AI Agents Need Blockchains?

10:16 How Crypto Funds Allocate Capital

16:33 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

17:13 Finding Alpha In A Crowded Market

23:37 Longs, Shorts, And Beating Bitcoin

26:34 Seed Or Growth: Where’s The Opportunity?





FOLLOW GUESTS

› Arthur Cheong – https://x.com/arthur0x

› Rajiv Patel-O'Connor – https://x.com/rajivpoc

› Smac – https://x.com/0xsmac





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance

› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We’re here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

fidelity.com/crypto





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.