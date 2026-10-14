Is crypto finally rewarding the investors who do the work?
This week, we sit down with three top allocators at DAS Singapore to unpack where the real alpha lives in an early, uneven bull market.
We explore where crypto x AI actually works, building size in illiquid tokens, if $HYPE stays the consensus winner, and seed vs. growth for the next cycle. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
01:21 Where Is Crypto AI’s Edge?
07:10 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
07:43 Do AI Agents Need Blockchains?
10:16 How Crypto Funds Allocate Capital
16:33 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)
17:13 Finding Alpha In A Crowded Market
23:37 Longs, Shorts, And Beating Bitcoin
26:34 Seed Or Growth: Where’s The Opportunity?
FOLLOW GUESTS
› Arthur Cheong – https://x.com/arthur0x
› Rajiv Patel-O'Connor – https://x.com/rajivpoc
› Smac – https://x.com/0xsmac
FOLLOW THE SHOW
› Forward Guidance – https://x.com/ForwardGuidance
› Felix – https://x.com/fejau_inc
› Telegram – https://t.me/+CAoZQpC-i6BjYTEx
› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks
SPONSORS
› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We’re here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.
fidelity.com/crypto
RESOURCES
› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api
EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11
https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Forward Guidance is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.