With Jensen gone, who props up the AI trade now?





This week, Ryan Zurrer joins us to unpack Nvidia's shakeup, the Anthropic IPO and why the smart money is getting defensive.





We explore the bear case for ETH, Solana's fight for institutional chains, and where to hide when nobody is backstopping the market. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Ryan Zurrer Joins on Anthropic IPO Day

07:41 Anthropic's Doomer IPO Letter

12:34 Is AI's Central Bank Closed?

27:28 Jensen the Backstop: The SBF Parallel

37:08 Ryan's 75% SpaceX Barbell

42:06 Rate Hikes With No Backstop

45:25 Why ETH Could Break Below $1,000

48:59 Solana, CoinGecko & Cash-Flow Pricing

1:01:44 Wall Street's Permissioned Chains Fight

1:09:03 Yield Hunting & Agentic Finance

1:17:20 Content of the Week

1:20:55 DAS London & Variational's Raise





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TOOLS

› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents





› Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





› Blockworks Agentic Detection

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





EVENTS

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https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.