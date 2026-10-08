Is tokenization pointless until you can borrow against it?





This week, we sit down with Kamino's new CEO Michael Weisz on why he left fintech to build the onchain credit layer.





We explore Kamino's invisible distribution strategy, why Goldman won't lend on private assets, why venture can't be collateral yet, and how his upside rides on $KMNO. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:54 Why Leave Fintech For Crypto?

05:43 Why Join Kamino?

10:01 Kamino’s Vision For Onchain Finance

14:06 Who Owns The Customer Relationship?

17:13 Bringing Institutions Onchain: Four Pillars

23:34 Why Private Assets Need Onchain Credit

27:23 Which Assets Make Good Collateral?

33:27 Can DeFi Attract Top Asset Managers?

39:18 Running Kamino Like A Public Company

43:28 How Do Collateral And Liquidations Work?

46:45 Why Choose Tokens Over Equity?

50:05 Building Kamino’s Team

52:49 Final Thoughts





FOLLOW GUEST

› Michael – https://x.com/WeiszM

› Kamino – https://kamino.com/earn/lend





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz





› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.