Is AI's infinite capital era finally running out of road?





This week, we unpack the AI bloodbath and why credit markets are flashing warnings while crypto quietly holds its ground.





We explore Anthropic's growth scare, Yano's AI survival tiers, why everyone's talking about Pearl, and whether regulators will ever allow global liquidity. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:24 AI Sells Off, Crypto Holds Up

05:20 Is CoreWeave Facing A Debt Crisis?

10:14 Can Frontier Models Make Money?

16:20 Ads (Fidelity Crypto, DAS London)

17:30 Which AI Businesses Survive?

21:52 Who Wins As AI Gets Cheaper?

27:15 Ads (Fidelity Crypto, DAS London)

28:41 What Stood Out At Token2049?

31:49 Can AI Mining Challenge Bitcoin?

36:09 Does Pearl’s Mining Model Work?

40:23 What’s Next For Crypto Exchanges?

50:26 Will Stablecoins Replace National Currencies?

59:45 Content Of The Week





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyano. itz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

http://fidelity.com/crypto





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.