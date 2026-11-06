Is the post-midterms selloff a buy-the-dip moment or a hard pass?





This week, Jason and Rob sit down with Matthew Sigel of VanEck as the AI trade implodes following the Democratic sweep in the Congress and Senate.





We discuss what a blue wave means for Bitcoin vs AI, if neoclouds and landlords get priced very differently, if prediction markets beat pollsters, and why stablecoin supply is falling. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Rob Returns, Matthew Sigel Joins

00:38 The AI Trade Gets Crushed

06:56 Buy The Dip Or Bear Market?

10:12 Can AI Companies Survive?

13:38 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP, DAS London

16:48 Are Frontier Models Losing Their Edge?

25:08 Can Bitcoin Weather The AI Selloff?

27:45 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP, DAS London

31:37 Democrats Take Aim At Data Centers

36:00 Is Gridlock Bullish For Bitcoin?

38:23 Wall Street Moves Onchain

41:08 Why Stablecoin Adoption Looks Different

48:43 Which Crypto Stocks Are Worth Buying?

51:39 Did Prediction Markets Beat Pollsters?

56:15 Who Wins From Tokenized Equities?

1:00:39 Content Of The Week





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› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





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TOOLS

› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents





› Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





› Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.