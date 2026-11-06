Is the post-midterms selloff a buy-the-dip moment or a hard pass?
This week, Jason and Rob sit down with Matthew Sigel of VanEck as the AI trade implodes following the Democratic sweep in the Congress and Senate.
We discuss what a blue wave means for Bitcoin vs AI, if neoclouds and landlords get priced very differently, if prediction markets beat pollsters, and why stablecoin supply is falling. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Rob Returns, Matthew Sigel Joins
00:38 The AI Trade Gets Crushed
06:56 Buy The Dip Or Bear Market?
10:12 Can AI Companies Survive?
13:38 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP, DAS London
16:48 Are Frontier Models Losing Their Edge?
25:08 Can Bitcoin Weather The AI Selloff?
27:45 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP, DAS London
31:37 Democrats Take Aim At Data Centers
36:00 Is Gridlock Bullish For Bitcoin?
38:23 Wall Street Moves Onchain
41:08 Why Stablecoin Adoption Looks Different
48:43 Which Crypto Stocks Are Worth Buying?
51:39 Did Prediction Markets Beat Pollsters?
56:15 Who Wins From Tokenized Equities?
1:00:39 Content Of The Week
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TOOLS
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https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.