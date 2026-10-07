What if Hyperliquid’s biggest opportunity is helping the exchanges it’s compared against?





This week, Hyperliquid Labs CEO & Co-founder Jeff Yan explains how Hyperliquid is building shared infrastructure for the entire financial system.





We discuss options, institutional access, the cost of trading speed, and why transparent markets could deliver better execution. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:31 Building The House Of All Finance

05:07 Is Hyperliquid More Than An Exchange?

07:17 Bringing Institutions Onto Hyperliquid

11:46 Better Trading Through Fees And Options

18:19 Do Transparent Markets Deliver Better Execution?

23:46 Keeping Hyperliquid’s Community Focused

27:05 What Comes Next For Hyperliquid?





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Jeff – https://x.com/chameleon_jeff

› Shaunda – https://x.com/shaundadevens

› DAS – https://x.com/blockworksDAS

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz





› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto.





Get your TOKEN2049 tickets and 10% DISCOUNT here: https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=Empire&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.