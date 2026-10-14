Will the AI labs eat everything or is tech just too sure of itself to tell what actually lasts?





This week, Compound's Michael Dempsey explains why he invests against the herd in a market running on FOMO.





We explore which SaaS companies survive AI, why sentiment has turned against tech, his case for a historic decade in bio, and why crypto venture went quiet while onchain assets got interesting. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:29 How Do You Invest Without FOMO?

08:30 Is The AI Boom Built To Last?

12:32 Will AI Labs Eat Every Startup?

17:19 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

17:52 Which Software Companies Survive AI?

24:35 Why Is Tech Losing Public Trust?

33:56 Ads (Fidelity Crypto)

34:35 Gambling, Inequality, And Financial Nihilism

40:03 Has Tech Lost Its Soul?

43:54 How Compound Finds Its Next Bets

55:36 Can AI Transform Biotech?

01:03:39 Why Still Invest In Crypto?

01:08:04 Which Crypto Companies Could Go Public?





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EVENTS

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RESOURCES

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https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.