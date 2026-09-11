Memecoins Are Stress-Testing The Future Of Tokenized Stocks | Weekly Roundup

What happens when memecoin speculation collides with onchain equities?





This week, Jason and Santi unpack why Robinhood’s tokenized stocks may be crypto’s hottest new battleground.





They explore the $BONER–$HIMS squeeze, murky shareholder rights, FOMO’s bull-market signal, and whether Robinhood, Solana, and stablecoin giants become this cycle’s biggest winners. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:57 Crypto’s Animal Spirits Return

06:20 Can Memecoins Unlock Tokenized Stocks?

12:42 Ads (TOKEN2049, Avalanche)

14:22 How $BONER Squeezed Tokenized $HIMS

19:21 Robinhood Faces Meme-Equity Backlash

22:21 Are Onchain Equities Crypto’s Future?

28:34 Do Most Fomo Traders Lose Money?

32:01 You Must Enter The Trenches

33:53 How Santi Is Playing This Cycle

36:56 Is Solana Still Years Ahead?

39:29 Will Stablecoins Become An Oligopoly?

42:41 Content Of The Week





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› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

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EVENTS

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https://blockworks.com/events





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Getyour TOKEN2049 tickets here: https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=Empire&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.