Markets Sending, Just Buy Consensus, Meta's AI Moment & Who Wins Tokenization? | Weekly Roundup
Do markets even need CLARITY when quality names and regulators are already sending?
This week, we dig into pro-innovation regulators and consensus momentum trades outperforming clever rotations.
We also explore Muse, inventors rarely winning, tokenization value capture, and $HOOD versus $SOL. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Intro
00:58 Blockworks’ Origins And Crypto’s Red Flags
05:08 Crypto Ripping Without CLARITY?
09:41 Can Consensus Coins Keep Winning?
13:18 Why Dragonfly Shifted Toward Equity
20:48 Is Meta’s AI Bet Underpriced?
33:26 Why Crypto’s First Movers Lost
36:29 Blockworks’ DAS Asia And Unified API
39:08 Who Captures Tokenization’s Value?
46:42 Content Of The Week
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EVENTS
› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset. 2026London November 10-11th
https://blockworks.com/events
› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of. thebiggest weeks in crypto.
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RESOURCES
› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation. to buy or sellsecurities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes. only. Anyviews expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.