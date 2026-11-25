Who do markets trust when the founder becomes the risk?
This week, we unpack Washington's role in bringing Jensen back and what it means for the AI trade.
We also explore why depositors can't pull a dollar from Sky's $160M pool while its founder owes $77M, why DeFi has to choose between permissionless and regulated, and why Bitcoin is hitting new lows. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Rob Dresses for Ebbets Field
02:26 Is the Trencher Era Over?
05:56 Jensen Is Back
08:54 The Trump Put for AI
12:02 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP
13:07 The Trump Put for AI (cont.)
18:02 AI Becomes National Security
25:04 Sky's Frozen Pool and Rune's $77M Loan
28:52 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP
30:02 Sky's Frozen Pool and Rune's $77M Loan (cont.)
36:29 Is Permissionless DeFi Over?
47:55 Bitcoin's Holder Reset, Quantum and Zcash
49:31 Old Crypto No Longer Exists
52:16 Stablecoins Lead the Fastest Fintechs
56:21 Long Arjun: Kraken's Buying Spree
58:45 Content of the Week
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› The Second Derivative – https://www.groundbrkr.com/p/the-second-derivative-why-no-one
SPONSORS
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TOOLS
› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents
› Blockworks Unified API
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api
› Blockworks Agentic Detection
https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era
EVENTS
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https://blockworks.com/events
DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.