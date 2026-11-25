Who do markets trust when the founder becomes the risk?





This week, we unpack Washington's role in bringing Jensen back and what it means for the AI trade.





We also explore why depositors can't pull a dollar from Sky's $160M pool while its founder owes $77M, why DeFi has to choose between permissionless and regulated, and why Bitcoin is hitting new lows. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Rob Dresses for Ebbets Field

02:26 Is the Trencher Era Over?

05:56 Jensen Is Back

08:54 The Trump Put for AI

12:02 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP

13:07 The Trump Put for AI (cont.)

18:02 AI Becomes National Security

25:04 Sky's Frozen Pool and Rune's $77M Loan

28:52 Fidelity, Blockworks MCP

30:02 Sky's Frozen Pool and Rune's $77M Loan (cont.)

36:29 Is Permissionless DeFi Over?

47:55 Bitcoin's Holder Reset, Quantum and Zcash

49:31 Old Crypto No Longer Exists

52:16 Stablecoins Lead the Fastest Fintechs

56:21 Long Arjun: Kraken's Buying Spree

58:45 Content of the Week





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› The Second Derivative – https://www.groundbrkr.com/p/the-second-derivative-why-no-one





SPONSORS

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TOOLS

› Blockworks MCP: Our data, your agents

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-mcp-our-data-your-agents





› Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





› Blockworks Agentic Detection

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit New York March 30 – April 1

https://blockworks.com/events





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.