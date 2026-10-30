Druckenmiller is bullposting TradeXYZ and you're bearish?
This week, we break down the TradFi incumbents suddenly leaning into crypto rails and what it means for the startups that built them.
We explore Druck's viral X post, ICE bringing Hyperliquid perps to the US, Google Cloud's new crypto custody play, Y Combinator's crypto wishlist, and whether AI favors incumbents over startups. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Chicken Hats and Bull Markets
02:15 Google's 12% Earnings Drop
02:33 Druckenmiller Bets on Trade XYZ
15:59 Fidelity
16:34 DAS London
17:12 Google Cloud Enters Custody
22:01 Inside Dragonfly's Partner Shakeup
26:12 Fidelity
26:53 DAS London
27:28 Inside Dragonfly's Partner Shakeup (cont.)
28:25 YC's Crypto Startup Wishlist
32:49 The Four Stages of a Bull Market
39:15 DeFi Primitives Beyond Perps
42:42 AI Bubble or Incumbents' Game?
50:26 ICE's Sprecher on Hyperliquid
51:44 Midterms and Crypto Politics
56:26 Content of the Week
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DISCLAIMER
Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.