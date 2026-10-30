Druckenmiller is bullposting TradeXYZ and you're bearish?





This week, we break down the TradFi incumbents suddenly leaning into crypto rails and what it means for the startups that built them.





We explore Druck's viral X post, ICE bringing Hyperliquid perps to the US, Google Cloud's new crypto custody play, Y Combinator's crypto wishlist, and whether AI favors incumbents over startups. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Chicken Hats and Bull Markets

02:15 Google's 12% Earnings Drop

02:33 Druckenmiller Bets on Trade XYZ

15:59 Fidelity

16:34 DAS London

17:12 Google Cloud Enters Custody

22:01 Inside Dragonfly's Partner Shakeup

26:12 Fidelity

26:53 DAS London

27:28 Inside Dragonfly's Partner Shakeup (cont.)

28:25 YC's Crypto Startup Wishlist

32:49 The Four Stages of a Bull Market

39:15 DeFi Primitives Beyond Perps

42:42 AI Bubble or Incumbents' Game?

50:26 ICE's Sprecher on Hyperliquid

51:44 Midterms and Crypto Politics

56:26 Content of the Week





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EVENTS

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RESOURCES

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https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.