AI is absorbing investor attention while crypto fundamentals keep improving and fueling growing signs of the long-awaiting bull market.





This week, we debate the economics behind AI’s boom and whether crypto’s recovery deserves more attention.





We also explore data center financing, why Yano is buying Backpack, overlooked fintech growth, and whether AI agents will disrupt financial services. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:58 Silicon Valley’s AI Drama

02:52 What Could Pop AI’s Bubble?

08:49 AI’s Boom Vs The Debt Markets

12:33 Will Compute Demand Keep Growing?

15:53 The Economics Behind AI Compute

21:23 Is Crypto’s Bull Market Back?

30:29 Was SBF Actually A Great Investor?

37:22 Crypto’s Regulatory And Funding Shift

41:42 Is Crypto Growth Different This Time?

48:24 Will AI Agents Disrupt Finance?

54:00 Content Of The Week





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto.





Get your TOKEN2049 tickets and 10% DISCOUNT here: https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=Empire&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to. buy orsell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.