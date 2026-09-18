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CLARITY Failed, Many Stablecoins Debate, Circle Launches Arc & Meta's AI Edge | Weekly Roundup

CLARITY failed, but SEC and CFTC action could still accelerate onchain markets.


This week, we cover what's next for crypto regulation, debate the many-stablecoin thesis, and dig into Circle launching Arc and the S&P’s push into crypto data and security.


We also discuss broken venture markets, Meta’s AI advantage, and Polymarket’s executive hiring spree. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

03:50 Corporate Stablecoin Debate

13:03 Why The CLARITY Act Failed

16:58 The SEC Opens Tokenized Markets

22:43 Who Wins Tokenized Markets?

29:06 S&P Moves Deeper Into Crypto

37:40 Can Circle Make Arc Work?

46:14 Can AI Startups Survive Meta?

51:26 Polymarket’s War For Talent

57:15 Content Of The Week


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Rob – https://x.com/HadickM

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


RESOURCES

› Slumber Number – https://www.sec.gov/newsroom/speeches-statements/peirce-slumber-number-innovation-exemption-statement-091726


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events


› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto.

Get your TOKEN2049 tickets and 10% DISCOUNT here: https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=Empire&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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