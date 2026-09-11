The Six Tokens To Own This Cycle | Yan Liberman

Which tokens are actually worth owning in today’s market?





This week, Yan Liberman shares his six-token portfolio and the framework behind each position.





We dig into productive vs speculative assets, catchup trades and overlooked opportunities, how AI is reshaping crypto venture, what Delphi looks for in founders, and what the ideal portfolio looks like today. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:34 Does Crypto’s Rally Have Legs?

05:49 Is AI Outshining Crypto?

10:35 Liquid Tokens Or Venture Bets?

16:17 Ads (Token2049, Avalanche)

17:57 Inside Yan’s Crypto Portfolio

23:25 What Returns Justify Crypto Risk?

29:53 Where Can Crypto Venture Still Win?

37:20 Aerodrome’s Catch-Up Trade

41:16 Why Delphi Backs Emerging Managers

44:42 How Delphi Evaluates Founders

50:29 Stop Trying To Be Clever?

57:53 Is Market Froth Taking Over?





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› Delphi Ventures – https://x.com/Delphi_Ventures

› Delphi Digital – https://x.com/Delphi_Digital





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto.

Get your TOKEN2049 tickets here: https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=Empire&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST





› Avalanche Summit NYC lands Sept. 16–17. Save 15% with code BLOCKWORKS15: avalanchesummit.com/registration





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.