Is AI about to make the whole internet a target?





This week, we unpack the PHP exploit wave and why crypto saw this cybersecurity attack pattern first.





We also explore whether the AI labs get nationalized, where AI's irrational exuberance lives, Visa's rumored Fireblocks deal, and why it feels like nothing is investable right now. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 From the B-List to the A-List: Haseeb & Zaki Join

01:21 Is AI Breaking Cybersecurity?

10:22 Where Are The AI-Powered Cyberattacks?

15:44 Can AI Defend Against Itself?

20:34 Ads (Fidelity, DAS London)

21:45 Should The Government Control AI Labs?

28:42 Will AI Labs Become Nationalized?

32:55 Ads (Fidelity, DAS London)

34:11 Is The AI Boom Overvalued?

38:38 Who Is Actually Winning In AI?

43:16 Does The World Need More AI Labs?

46:27 Is Crypto Custody Consolidating?

53:53 Crypto's Next Wave Of M&A

57:56 What Is The Market Telling Us?

01:01:22 Content Of The Week





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› Empire – https://x.com/theempirepod

› Jason – https://x.com/jasonyanowitz

› Santi – https://x.com/santiagoroel

› Hasseeb – https://x.com/hosseeb

› Zaki – https://x.com/zmanian

› Telegram – https://t.me/+CaCYvTOB4Eg1OWJh

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





SPONSORS

› Fidelity Crypto was built in-house with over a dozen years of crypto experience. So you can trade crypto and stocks in one place at Fidelity, backed by industry-leading security. Fidelity Crypto. We're here to help you feel good about investing in crypto. Crypto is offered by Fidelity Digital Assets, NA, is not insured by FDIC or SIPC and includes risk of significant loss. Securities offered by Fidelity Brokerage Services,LLC. Member NYSE, SIPC.

http://fidelity.com/crypto





EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on Empire is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.