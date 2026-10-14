Is Citrini's crypto basket betting on the right themes but the wrong weights?





This week, the team grades the top half of Citrini's viral crypto basket, coin by coin.





We also explore DAS Singapore's consensus coin, Derive's valuation, the EtherFi vs Ethena fight, onchain lending competition, and whether Hyperliquid deserves the top spot in every crypto portfolio. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:27 Is This Just Bullish Consolidation?

05:17 Is Citrini Overweight Derive?

12:23 Lighter Or Hyperliquid?

17:24 Is Ether.fi Still Undervalued?

23:42 Is Aave The Best Lending Bet?

28:15 Why Aren’t Tokenized Equities Taking Off?

33:19 Can Crypto Neobanks Go Mainstream?

36:19 Ethena’s Bull And Bear Cases

42:19 Can Ethena Grow Without Incentives?

46:45 Does Solana Deserve Its Allocation?

55:13 Should Hyperliquid Be The Top Holding?





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EVENTS

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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.