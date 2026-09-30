Bitcoin no longer has a monopoly on crypto’s bull case.





This week, the team asks whether revenue-generating tokens, Zcash, and onchain collectibles can sustain value beyond Bitcoin.





We also dig into why lending markets and neobanks may benefit more from tokenized assets than spot trading venues. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

01:03 Can Alts Keep Outperforming Bitcoin?

05:01 SEC Clears The Way For Buybacks

11:58 Is Altseason Already Here?

17:02 Why Bitcoin Dominance Could Fall

23:41 How Many Stores Of Value?

31:18 Why Collectibles Work Onchain

34:58 Can Collectibles Go Mainstream?

40:38 Where Tokenization Adds Value

48:01 What Can Onchain Stocks Unlock?

51:37 Can Crypto Neobanks Win?

56:41 Aave’s Quiet Consumer Push





FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Carlos – https://x.com/0xcarlosg

› Ryan – https://x.com/AvgJoesCrypto

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks





Check out Blockworks Research today! Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place





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EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit 2026 Asia October 7th & Digital Asset 2026 London November 10-11th

https://blockworks.com/events





› TOKEN2049 Singapore is back October 7–8, bringing together 25,000 attendees, 300 speakers, and 500 exhibitors for one of the biggest weeks in crypto. Get your TOKEN2049 tickets and 10% DISCOUNT here:

https://checkout.token2049.com/events/asia?promo=DASPODCAST10&utm_source=0xresearch&utm_medium=podcast&utm_campaign=daspodcast&utm_id=DASPODCAST





RESOURCES

› Learn more about Blockworks Agentic Detection:

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era





› Blockworks Research → Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/





› Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter





DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.