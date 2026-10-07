Ethereum's last real edge, its liquidity moat, is slowly eroding as new activity moves to Base, Robinhood Chain, and Solana.





This week, Carlos and Jake take opposite sides on where the marginal dollar is really going as activity spreads beyond Ethereum.





We explore the tokenized stocks race, whether Ethereum should charge L2s more, the odds the Bitcoin bottom is in, and why DATs may never reclaim their highs. Enjoy!





TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:30 Is Bitcoin’s Bottom In?

10:15 Are Crypto Treasury Trades Dying?

20:52 Does ETH Staking Still Matter?

30:35 Is Ethereum’s Liquidity Moat Eroding?

43:00 The Bull Case For Ethereum

55:14 Can Ethereum Capture More Value?

59:22 CFTC Opens A New Crypto Path





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DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or. sellsecurities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.