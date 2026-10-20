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Pt. 2 Grading Citrini's Viral Crypto Portfolio

Who really captures the value when real-world assets move onchain?


This week, we finish grading Citrini's tokenized-asset basket and argue where the weights are wrong.


We explore Uniswap's case for a bigger weight, Aerodrome's catalyst trade, Backpack's IPO-linked token, LayerZero's unlock overhang, and whether Ondo is priced too richly. Enjoy!


TIMESTAMPS:

00:00 Intro

00:32 Sentiment Check

03:37 Is Aerodrome Really A Bargain?

11:42 Should Uniswap Be A Top Holding?

21:02 LayerZero’s Adoption Vs Token Unlocks

27:47 Can Chainlink Justify Its Valuation?

31:56 Can Backpack Compete With Coinbase?

41:17 What Does Maple Need To Win?

46:55 Can Pendle Escape The Yield Cycle?

54:00 Can Ondo Turn Adoption Into Revenue?


FOLLOW THE SHOW

› 0xResearch – https://x.com/0xResearch

› Marc – https://x.com/marcarjoon

› Luke – https://x.com/0xMether

› Kunal – https://x.com/Kunallegendd

› Sam – https://x.com/minnus

› Telegram – https://t.me/+UFFz4z3qyrhhMDYx

› Blockworks – https://x.com/Blockworks


RESOURCES

› Blockworks Agentic Detection

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-agentic-detection-asset-monitoring-built-for-the-ai-era


› Start building with the Blockworks Unified API

https://blockworks.com/insights/introducing-the-blockworks-unified-api


› Blockworks Research → Research, data, governance, tokenomics, and models – all in one place: https://www.blockworksresearch.com/


› Free Daily Newsletter: https://blockworks.co/newsletter


EVENTS

› Join us at Digital Asset Summit London Nov 10-11

https://blockworks.com/events


DISCLAIMER

Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.

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