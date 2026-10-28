Why would a DEX and a lender merge into one company?
This week, we're joined by Formation CEO Luke Truitt to unpack the Orca and Loopscale merger and why he now calls Orca a market structure company.
We explore why liquidity caps onchain credit, neo-clouds borrowing onchain, xORCA's fee cut, and the rise of prop AMMs on Solana. Enjoy!
TIMESTAMPS:
00:00 Luke Truitt, CEO of Formation
02:28 Why a DEX and a Lender Merged
05:30 ONYC vs ACred: Liquidity Caps Credit
10:55 Neo-Clouds Borrowing at 14–20% Onchain
13:57 DAS London
14:35 Neo-Clouds Borrowing at 14–20% Onchain (cont.)
17:47 Clarity Act and Regulated US Markets
21:17 Token Holders in Crypto M&A
28:24 DAS London
29:02 Token Holders in Crypto M&A (cont.)
34:28 Monetizing Credit Through Trading
38:03 xORCA Fees Cut 40%→10%
44:54 Competing for New Lending Markets
48:59 Are DeFi Yields Mispriced?
51:50 Prop AMMs Hit ~36% of Solana DEX
56:21 Formation's Next 12 Months
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Nothing said on 0xResearch is a recommendation to buy or sell securities or tokens. This podcast is for informational purposes only. Any views expressed are opinions, not financial advice. Hosts and guests may hold positions in the companies, funds, or projects discussed.