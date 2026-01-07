Token Transparency Framework

Standardized, open-source disclosures for organizations bringing trust back to onchain markets.

Last updated Jul 02, 2026

B1

One-time launch filing for projects introducing a token, covering project identity, governance, allocation, liquidity arrangements, prior sales, and key risks.

VersionPublishedFilingsStatusSummary
1.002/18/202619Current

Initial release of the B-1 template. B1 is a one-time filing for projects launching a token. It tells tokenholders who is behind a project, how it is governed, how the token is allocated, what liquidity/listing deals exist, what was sold before launch, and the main legal, technical, and token-economic risks. The B1 is classification agnostic -- it does not predetermine legal classification under a specific regime.

Template

B2

Continuously updated filing for mature post-token-generation teams, covering governance, supply, liquidity, funding, resources, and risks.

VersionPublishedFilingsStatusSummary
2.006/18/202616Current

Release of the updated B-2 v2.0 template. B2 is a continuously updated filing for mature post-TGE teams that discloses governance, supply, liquidity, funding, resources, and risks. B2 v2.0 adds DAO/Foundation/DevCo/APC control, KOL token marketing, liquidity/POL/repurchase/loan activity, token exploits, and optional offchain income statements. It removes airdrop, future/related-token, locked-staking, insider transaction, holder-report and asset/cashflow items. Classification agnostic -- does not predetermine legal classification under a specific regime.

Template
1.006/18/202519Superseded

Initial release of the B-2 template. B2 is a continuously updated filing for mature post-TGE teams. It tells tokenholders how the project operates, how resources accrue to tokenholders, how governance works, how supply is managed, what liquidity/listing deals exist, and quarterly reporting. Covers resource flow, governance, token supply, market structure, and holder reports.

Template

Newsletter

The Breakdown

Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.

Blockworks Research

Unlock crypto's most powerful research platform.

Our research packs a punch and gives you actionable takeaways for each topic.

SubscribeGet in touch

Blockworks Inc.

133 W 19th St., New York, NY 10011

Blockworks Network

NewsPodcastsNewslettersEventsRoundtablesAnalytics

Company

AboutCareersContactBrand Kit

Resources & Legal

Trust & EthicsPrivacyTerms of ServiceGlossary