Stake rate is active stake divided by issued total supply for every chain. The chart's Cohort Median is the daily median among available chains.
Yield is nominal trailing 30-day gross APR and includes only comparable observations.
Liquid share is measured liquid-staked supply divided by active stake.
Net stake flow is the daily change in active stake.
Entity attribution connects validator, pool, and node identities to reviewed organizations. Unidentified is the portion of canonical stake not currently mapped to an entity; it is an attribution gap, not evidence of independent control.
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