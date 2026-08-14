(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks

The Wormhole websites and services are operated by or on behalf of Wormhole Foundation and its affiliates, the services are operated in the United States, and the governing law of the terms is Cayman Islands law. Foundation policies cite a Cayman Islands registered office, and the published legal documents reference two different Cayman office addresses, a Highvern Cayman contact address in the terms of service and a Silverside Management registered office in the privacy policy. Token-launch disclosures state that they contain forward-looking figures, that they can contain incorrect information, and that they are subject to change without notice. Legal and regulatory changes could require changes to launch communications, service access conditions, and entity operations, and the differing public office references create entity-level diligence risk around current legal-surface disclosures. (Source: Terms of use, Foundation terms, Privacy policy, W airdrop explained, W launch roadmap)

Users must not be Prohibited Persons, must not be located in U.S.-embargoed countries or designated terrorist-supporting countries, and must comply with applicable laws in the jurisdictions from which they access the services. Airdrop claimants were required to accept supplemental airdrop terms before claiming. These restrictions exclude users in restricted jurisdictions from the services and create compliance obligations for the project in enforcing them. (Source: Terms of use, Foundation terms, How to claim W airdrop)

Wormhole has not published tokenholder-specific tax guidance. Tax treatment of W acquisition, staking rewards, and disposals varies by jurisdiction, and tokenholders are responsible for determining their own tax obligations under applicable law. (Source: Terms of use)

(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks

MultiGov uses a hub-and-spoke design in which the hub manages proposal creation, vote aggregation, and execution, HubMessageDispatcher relays approved executions to spoke chains, SpokeMessageExecutor verifies and executes instructions, and SpokeAirlock acts as governance's admin on the spoke. Wormhole relies on a 13-of-19 Guardian supermajority for valid messages and governance actions, and delegated-chain observation can depend on fewer nodes before canonical signing occurs. Failures in signature verification, Guardian observation, proposal-execution relaying, airlock-admin logic, or contract implementation could lead to message disruption or incorrect cross-chain execution. The February 2, 2022 incident provides a concrete example. A Solana-side signature-verification bug allowed forged Guardian messages and the minting of 120,000 uncollateralized Wormhole-wrapped ETH. (Source: MultiGov architecture, MultiGov FAQs, Wormhole security docs, Guardian infrastructure docs, Incident report)

Wormhole has completed 29 third-party audits, publishes completed audit reports after issues are sufficiently addressed, and operates bug bounty programs through Immunefi. HubProposalExtender allows trusted actors to extend voting periods, and a timelock period exists between proposal approval and execution for additional security checks and community review. Wormhole did not introduce an emergency shutdown mechanism and instead relies on upgrade authority via governance to patch affected contracts, so remediation speed remains limited by governance and implementation timelines. The 2022 exploit demonstrates that audited systems still fail if a defect is missed or introduced between audit and deployment. (Source: Wormhole security docs, Wormhole security policy, MultiGov architecture, MultiGov FAQs, Incident report)

(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks

W has a capped 10,000,000,000 supply, 82% of supply was locked at launch, and the locked supply unlocks over the published release schedule. W 2.0 introduced the Wormhole Reserve, funded from protocol revenues and ecosystem value flows, and a targeted 4% base yield sourced from existing supply and protocol revenues without adding inflation, while unlock optimization replaced annual cliffs with bi-weekly unlocks beginning October 3, 2025. The staking rewards program rewards W holders, and Reward Period #1 provides a minimum pool of 50,000,000 W. Governance participation, staking incentives, sufficient protocol revenue to fund the Reserve and yield, and the market's ability to absorb ongoing bi-weekly unlocks through October 2028 are material assumptions for tokenholder outcomes. If protocol revenues fall short, the Reserve and yield draw more heavily on existing supply, and if market demand fails to absorb the unlock cadence, holders face sustained supply pressure. (Source: W tokenomics, W token 2.0 upgrade, W staking rewards program)

Post-TGE onchain governance guides community programs and treasury-related activities and takes on increasing responsibility over time for blockchain-connection decisions, smart-contract upgrades, fee adjustments, rate limits, Guardian-set changes, and token utility and design. Proposals are created on the hub, votes are aggregated across spoke chains, and approved proposals execute cross-chain through MultiGov. Wormhole Governance approves or denies grants funding proposals, but the Wormhole Foundation currently handles KYC/KYB, disbursement, and reporting because there is no onchain treasury, and WIP-0 states that the future onchain treasury contribution is not yet determined. Governance therefore materially influences treasury flows, operational parameters, and incentive design, while part of the treasury-administration surface remains offchain and dependent on Foundation administration. (Source: W tokenomics, MultiGov FAQs, MultiGov architecture, WIP-3 grants program, WIP-0)