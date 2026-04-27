Definition: Disclose token-based compensation provided to external advisors or service providers (e.g., legal, marketing, technical, growth) when such compensation is funded from the on-chain treasury or token reserves held by the Foundation, Labs/DevCo, or similar entities. Provide the following:

(a) Total Token Allocation

16,000,000 TURTLE tokens (1.6% of the total supply) are allocated for advisory services.

(b) Existence of Commitments

Yes, token-based commitments exist. The protocol explicitly states that advisors are compensated only through token allocations, with no fiat payments or revenue sharing.

(c) Payer Entity

Turtle. Club Association (via the dedicated Advisor Allocation pool defined in the tokenomics).

(d) Description of Advisory Services