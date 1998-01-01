What is the market cap of Turtle? The current market cap of Turtle is $ 7.97M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Turtle? Currently 107.88M of Turtle were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 5.56M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 8.50%.

What is the current price of Turtle? The price of 1 Turtle currently costs $0.05.

How many Turtle are there? The current circulating supply of Turtle is 154.7M. This is the total amount of Turtle that is available.