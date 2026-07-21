Project & Team
Description of Project
RIZE is the utility token for access, coordination, and governance participation within an institutional tokenization and collaborative intelligence ecosystem developed by T-RIZE Group.
The ecosystem is supported by a Governance Treasury overseen by the CarbonZero Foundation to help develop approved workflows, participation, and ecosystem growth.
RIZE may be locked to access approved workflows, used for selected infrastructure, services, models, outputs, or premium workflows, and used to qualify approved contributors for incentive allocations based on measured contribution.
The ecosystem is being deployed for Canton-based institutional workflows and is designed to support broader approved tokenization and intelligence use cases over time.
Known Project Team
Labs / DevCo
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Professor Kaiwen Zhang, Ph.D.
|Head of T-RIZE Labs Chair Professor at ÉTS and holder of the T-RIZE Industrial Research Chair.
|Ph.D. from the University of Toronto. Research focus includes blockchain systems, distributed systems, federated learning, and privacy-preserving systems.
Foundation
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|Thien Duy Tran, M.Sc, CFA
|CAIA Director
|Experienced professional across institutional finance, capital markets, and alternative investments, with a focus on institutional tokenization and digital asset infrastructure.
DAO / Onchain Governance
|Full Name
|Official Title
|Prior Experience
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
DAO Structure
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
A formal DAO does not exist. Tokenholders do not have IP ownership or IP control rights.
(b) Contract/admin powers
A formal DAO does not exist. Tokenholders do not have contract or admin powers.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
RIZE bonding allows tokenholders to accumulate maturity-weighted voting power, which may be used as an input to calculate ecosystem incentive allocations.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
RIZE tokenholders do not currently have governance rights over treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources.
(e) Control surface reliance
A formal DAO does not exist. Specific proposal-based voting is expected to be introduced under future governance processes.
(f) Dissolution authority
A formal DAO does not exist. Tokenholders do not have dissolution authority.
Primary Foundation
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. retained revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the Foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Developer Company.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
CarbonZero Foundation Company is a Cayman Islands foundation company.
(b) IP ownership & control
CarbonZero Foundation controls the RIZE IP.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
CarbonZero Foundation manages the Governance Treasury and may allocate RIZE for approved ecosystem development purposes.
(d) Powers over DevCo
CarbonZero Foundation does not control the DevCo. It may engage the DevCo as a service provider for ecosystem development work.
(e) Contract/admin powers
CarbonZero Foundation uses Fireblocks MPC multisig controls for treasury and token administration, with allocations made according to approved vault purposes.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
No automatic economic distribution, fee-routing, buyback, or revenue-sharing mechanism currently exists. Operational and liquidity treasury resources may be used for approved ecosystem development, ecosystem bootstrapping, operations, and liquidity support.
Primary Developer Company
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. retained revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the Developer Company can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
T-RIZE Group Corporation is a Canadian incorporated company.
(b) IP ownership & control
T-RIZE owns or controls the brand, code, and technical IP it develops, except for RIZE IP controlled by CarbonZero Foundation.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
None. T-RIZE acts as a technical and service provider and does not control treasury or token administration.
(d) Powers over Foundation
T-RIZE does not control CarbonZero Foundation. It may provide services under approved contributor or service-provider arrangements.
(e) Contract/admin powers
T-RIZE provides tokenization infrastructure and technical maintenance under its service provider relationship with the CarbonZero Foundation. It does not have independent admin authority over Foundation-controlled treasury or token administration.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
T-RIZE may receive compensation for approved services provided to the CarbonZero Foundation. There is no policy that directs protocol treasury assets, or token distributions to T-RIZE.
Affiliated Protocol Contributor
- (a) Identity & role — Legal name, entity type, jurisdiction, and role (e.g., core development, security, infrastructure, market making, operations).
- (b) Parameter control & scope — If any, what major protocol parameters the APC controls; include the method of authority (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority, "3/5 multisig"). If none, say so.
- (c) Contract/admin powers — If any, provide the pause/upgrade powers (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities and limitations; include the method/threshold for each. If none, say so.
- (d) Compensation and material economic arrangements — If any, protocol-generated resources or economic value is dynamically routed to the APC, describe the arrangement. Include the resource sources, routing mechanism, payment frequency, and duration. If no protocol resources or resources-linked economics are routed to the APC, state that explicitly.
(a) Identity & role
No Affiliated Protocol Contributors currently exist.
(b) Parameter control & scope
Not applicable. No Affiliated Protocol Contributors currently exist.
(c) Contract/admin powers
Not applicable. No Affiliated Protocol Contributors currently exist.
(d) Compensation and material economic arrangements
Not applicable. No Affiliated Protocol Contributors currently exist.
Token Supply & Allocation
Initial Allocation
|Ticker
|Date
|Allocation Category Name
|Recipient Type
|Allocation %
|Allocation Tokens
|TGE Unlock %
|TGE Unlock Tokens
|Cliff Months
|Cliff Unlock %
|Linear Vesting Months
|Cadence Months
|Circulating Treatment
|Notes on what each category is used for
|If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Category 1 - Seed
|Private / VC
|0.05
|250000000
|0
|0
|6
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Early project funding and launch support.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Category 2 - Partnerships & Growth
|Ecosystem
|0.07
|350000000
|0
|0
|6
|0
|12
|1
|Yes
|Partnerships, integrations, and ecosystem growth.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Marketing & Incubation
|Community
|0.03
|150000000
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|1
|Yes
|Marketing, awareness, incubation, and community programs.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Private Sale
|Private / VC
|0.07
|350000000
|1
|350000000
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yes
|Project funding and ecosystem development.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Strategic Reserve
|Treasury
|0.1
|500000000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1
|No
|Long-term strategic initiatives and contingencies.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Liquidity
|Liquidity
|0.1
|500000000
|1
|500000000
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Yes
|Token liquidity and DEX support.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Airdrop
|Community
|0.04
|200000000
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|1
|Yes
|Community and ecosystem distributions.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Governance
|Ecosystem
|0.3
|1500000000
|0
|0
|12
|0
|36
|1
|Conditional
|Future governance and participation programs.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|Treasury
|Treasury
|0.1
|500000000
|1
|500000000
|0
|0
|0
|1
|No
|Operations, contributors, compliance, and development.
|RIZE
|5/15/2025
|T-RIZE Team
|Insiders
|0.14
|700000000
|0
|0
|24
|0
|24
|1
|No
|Team and future contributor incentives.
Vesting Insider Tokens
- (a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply — State the current total amount of tokens locked or unvested attributable to post-TGE employees, expressed as a percentage of total supply.
- (b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule — Describe the standard vesting terms used for post-TGE grants, including: cliff length (or "no cliff"), vesting frequency (e.g., monthly/quarterly), and total duration.
(a) Post-TGE employee lock as % of total supply
A 5% unallocated team allocation is reserved for future team contributors.
(b) Typical post-TGE vesting schedule
Standard terms include a 24-month cliff followed by either 24 or 36 months of linear vesting, with vesting calculated per block.
Disclosure of Token Advisory Billings
- (a) Existence — Whether any such token-based payments or advisory commitments exist (or explicitly state that no token-based compensation for advisory commitments exist).
- (b) Total token allocation — The total token allocation across all advisory services.
- (c) Payer entity — The payer entity (e.g., Foundation, Labs/DevCo, DAO/treasury).
- (d) Description of advisory/services — A brief description of the advisory/services (e.g., "legal and regulatory advisory," "growth and BD support," "security advisory").
(a) Existence
None.
(b) Total token allocation
N/A
(c) Payer entity
N/A
(d) Description of advisory/services
N/A
KOL Marketing Activities
- (a) Existence & scope — State plainly whether KOLs receive tokens for payment, if none say so.
- (b) Usernames & roles — List usernames/handles (with platforms) for KOLs that received token-based compensation and describe the nature of their activities. Legal names are not required.
- (c) Token allocation & vesting/locks — Provide the aggregate token amount across all such arrangements and summarize vesting, lock, or release terms.
(a) Existence & scope
No KOL or marketing activities.
(b) Usernames & roles
N/A
(c) Token allocation & vesting/locks
N/A
Labelled Unissued & Operational Token Wallets
- (a) A category label explaining the wallet's primary function.
- (b) chain the wallet is on.
- (c) The unique address of the wallet.
- (d) The mechanism of control (e.g., DAO, multisig).
- (e) One verification link to a blockchain explorer. Definition: Unissued Supply = tokens authorized by the contract but not yet issued to any party; where they sit (treasury or mint authority) does not change that they are unissued. For instance: if a token has a total supply cap of 1B, and 400M tokens have been issued to investors, the team, and users (whether vested or unlocked), then those 400M count as issued supply. The remaining 600M are authorized but unissued supply, even if they are already minted into a DAO treasury wallet.
|Title
|Primary Function
|Chain
|Address
|Control Mechanism
|Explorer Link
|Governance
|Ecosystem development and governance-related allocations
|Base
|0x9525dF984B7062C7c0fB103BC745467396241e7b
|Fireblocks MPC Multisig
|https://basescan.org/address/0x9525df984b7062c7c0fb103bc745467396241e7b
|Operations1
|Liquidity management
|Base
|0x3556C012384fB224cB5cE222C98d6e0521334671
|Fireblocks MPC Multisig
|https://basescan.org/address/0x3556c012384fb224cb5ce222c98d6e0521334671
|Operations2
|Operations and ecosystem execution support
|Base
|0x08f326AC9192d92584d33d1B2560C4460291643b
|Fireblocks MPC Multisig
|https://basescan.org/address/0x08f326AC9192d92584d33d1B2560C4460291643b
|Team
|Reserved team allocation
|Base
|0xB69CecD9cf0Af96F88b5Fa8969860e4EE6f617a9
|Fireblocks MPC Multisig
|https://basescan.org/address/0xB69CecD9cf0Af96F88b5Fa8969860e4EE6f617a9
|Partnership & Growth
|Partnership and ecosystem growth allocations
|Base
|0x0151988326Ded907853C7B75641d6A7897959510
|Fireblocks MPC Multisig
|https://basescan.org/address/0x0151988326ded907853c7b75641d6a7897959510
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
|Market Maker Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Structure Name
|Tier-1 Market Marker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Tier-2 Market Marker
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
|Exchange Name
|Token Allocation Committed
|Term Duration
|Native Token Listing Fees
|Kraken, Revolut, Revolut X, Bitpanda, MEXC, Aerodrome, PancakeSwap
|0% - no RIZE allocated for listing.
|N/A — no token-funded listing agreement
|None paid in RIZE
Liquidity Deals and Market Activity
- (a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any) — Source of funds, treatment (burn, treasury retention, POL, redistribution, or other), controller/approvals, and whether those tokens may be re-used, re-issued, or permanently removed from circulation.
- (b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL) — Where deployed, total token or dollar size across deployments, controller, and unwind/exit policy.
- (c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL — The total size across all deals, and where the capital participates - no counterparty names needed.
- (d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens) — Principal, gross position size, collateral, counterparties, and unwind/exit policy.
(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations (if any)
CarbonZero has not repurchased tokens or completed purchases on the secondary market.
(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)
CarbonZero has deployed liquidity on Aerodrome and PancakeSwap for RIZE.
(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL
N/A. CarbonZero does not have any liquidity deals or purchased TVL arrangements.
(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)
N/A. CarbonZero does not have any token-secured loans or lines against unissued tokens.
Approximately US$50,000 in TVL is currently deployed through Arrakis, with 70% on Aerodrome and 30% on PancakeSwap. The positions are controlled by CarbonZero and may be increased, reduced, or withdrawn based on liquidity needs and market conditions.
Resource Disclosures
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- (a) Series Name / Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.)
- (b) Date of sale (at least month & year).
- (c) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply)
- (d) Vesting schedule If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.")
|Series Name
|Investment Vehicle
|Date Of Sale
|Number of tokens sold
|Vesting Schedule
|Seed
|SAFT
|Sep-Dec 2024
|250,000,000 (5%)
|6-month cliff, followed by 12 months linear vesting
|Private
|SAFT
|Mar 2025
|350,000,000 (7%)
|Fully unlocked
|Marketing & Growth
|SAFT + Contract
|Jan 2025
|150,000,000 (3%)
|3-month cliff, followed by 9 months linear vesting
Operational Funding, Economic Flows, and Resource Provisioning
- (a) Entity existence — Explicitly state whether each of Foundation, Lab/DevCo, and DAO exists.
- (b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows — For each existing entity, describe its primary sources of operational funding or economic inflows, if any (e.g., service fees, grants, donations, treasury reserves, token reserves, staking rewards, validator/sequencer income, partnership payments, retained revenue, or other protocol-related receipts). If none, state "none."
- (c) Operational use of resources — Briefly describe how those resources are generally used (e.g., development, operations, security, ecosystem support, grants, liquidity support).
- (d) Onchain Resource Usage — Provide links to public dashboards and token holder relations reports that help explain on-chain financial activity, treasury activity, fee flows, rewards, or other protocol-controlled resources. Make certain to explain what each link is for.
(a) Entity existence
Foundation: CarbonZero Foundation Company exists as a Cayman Islands foundation company.
DevCo: T-RIZE Group Corporation exists as a Canadian corporation based in Montréal, Canada.
T-RIZE Labs operates as T-RIZE’s research arm.
DAO: no formal DAO currently exists.
(b) Material sources of funding or economic inflows
CarbonZero Foundation Company holds RIZE reserves allocated at initial token issuance, including operational and liquidity treasury wallets. The Governance Treasury has not yet been activated.
T-RIZE Group Corporation receives commercial revenue from tokenization orchestration, infrastructure, and related services, and may receive approved grants or service-provider compensation from the Foundation.
T-RIZE Labs is supported through research grants and partner-funded R&D programs.
No formal DAO exists.
(c) Operational use of resources
Operational treasury resources may be used for ecosystem operations, contributor support, service-provider compensation, compliance, and approved development work. Liquidity treasury resources may be used for DEX liquidity and liquidity support.
T-RIZE Group Corporation uses commercial revenue and approved service-provider compensation to fund tokenization infrastructure, platform operations, business development, and client delivery.
T-RIZE Labs uses research grants and partner-funded R&D for federated learning, privacy-preserving analytics, applied AI, blockchain research, and prototypes.
(d) Onchain Resource Usage
RIZE website: https://rizenet.io/ — public information on the RIZE token and ecosystem.
T-RIZE website: https://www.t-rize.io/ — public information on T-RIZE Group and its tokenization infrastructure.
Tokenized assets dashboard: https://app.rwa.xyz/platforms/t-rize-group — public dashboard for tokenized assets associated with T-RIZE.
T-RIZE Labs: https://fuseelab.github.io/ — public information on research activity
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-07-01
(b) Exploit vector summary
N/A
(c) Quantified impact
N/A
(d) Remediation/response taken
N/A
(e) Current status
N/A
(f) References (optional)
N/A
[Optional] Offchain Foundation Or DevCo Income Statement
|Line Item
|Amount
|N/A
|N/A
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. RIZE is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.