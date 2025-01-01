What is the market cap of RIZE? The current market cap of RIZE is $ 4.74M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of RIZE? Currently 116.13M of RIZE were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 399.33K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 54.77%.

What is the current price of RIZE? The price of 1 RIZE currently costs $0.00.

How many RIZE are there? The current circulating supply of RIZE is 1.39B. This is the total amount of RIZE that is available.