Project and Team
Description of Project
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 1: A simple description is provided.
peaq is the global computer powering a human-centric Machine Economy. It is a Layer-1 blockchain with protocol-level functionalities and standards for machines, powering DePINs and providing everything machines need to operate, earn, and ultimately sustain themselves onchain. Score Received: 1/1
Disclosure of Revenue Streams
- 0: A simple description is not provided.
- 2: A simple description is provided.
The relevant peaq legal and non-legal entities generating revenue to grow the protocol and the ecosystem are: The peaq DAO (Protocol Revenue): Generates revenue through transaction fees and inflation rewards, which are directed to onchain treasuries. These treasuries haven't been accessed yet and will be managed by the peaq Foundation until they transition to full onchain governance. Every removal of funds will be transparently documented and published. The peaq Foundation: A nonprofit dedicated to building and promoting peaq and its ecosystem. The foundation received capital through pre-TGE token sale funding rounds. EoT Labs (soon peaq Labs): The primary service provider for peaq, operating on a non-profit basis and invoicing its expenses to the peaq Foundation. Score Received: 2/2
Equity-Token Relationship
- 0: Rights and value mechanisms are unclear or undisclosed, or there is no distinction between token and equity holders.
- 1.5: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations.
- 3: Rights, value accrual, and differences between token and equity holders are clearly and explicitly defined with the constraints of existing regulations. Team makes specific representations like "We do not plan to return cash flow to equity through including through dividends and share repurchases" or identifies that the Development Entity is not for profit.
No value is accrued to equity holders; all protocol revenue and value accrue to the PEAQ token. Tokenholders get governance rights over protocol upgrades, treasury spending, and network parameters, and can earn staking rewards for securing the network. Equity in the Development Entity carries no rights to protocol revenues, token issuance, or treasury assets, and there are no present or future plans to return cash flow to equity through dividends or share repurchases. This separation ensures that all value generated by the network benefits tokenholders directly, with equity existing solely to operate and grow the protocol. Score Received: 3/3
Disclosure of Advisory Billings to the Foundation
- 0: No acknowledgment or visibility of advisory payments from Advisory.
- 1.5: Advisory payments are mentioned, but details (amount, recipient, services) are unclear or incomplete.
- 3: All advisory payments to insiders are fully disclosed, including the recipient, scope, and amount.
No core team member is compensated by the Foundation through advisory token allocations or fiat payments. All token allocations for team members come solely from a core contributor allocation, subject to a 9-month lockup and 36-month vesting schedule. Salaries are paid by the Labs entity. Score Received: 3/3
Known Project Team
- 0: No method to verify or prove the identities of key team members
- 1: A Method to verify or prove the public identities of key team members is provided.
Token Supply and Allocation
Governance & Token Documentation Provided
- 0: None of the three areas are documented.
- 0.5: Not all three areas are documented.
- 1: All three areas are clearly documented.
PEAQ is the native token of peaq, a Layer-1 blockchain. By design, all value accrual of the L1 is reflected in the token, as every transaction fee must be paid in PEAQ. PEAQ’s utility, governance rights, and governance roadmap are documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#utility Score Received: 1/1
Initial Allocation
- 0: No initial allocation schedule is provided.
- 1: An initial allocation schedule is provided, but some information is absent.
- 2: A complete initial allocation schedule is provided.
4.2 billion PEAQ was issued at Genesis. Categories of recipients:
- Investors: 34%
- Ecosystem & Treasury: 20%
- Community: 21%
- Core Contributors: 11.5%
- Labs: 8.5%
- Network Security: 5% The total supply is not capped. Inflation began at 3.5% per year and decreases annually by 10% until it reaches 1%. The inflationary model can be replaced by a deflationary model at a later stage via governance. The initial vesting schedule and all other details, including distribution wallets, can be foundhere: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis Score Received: 2/2
Vesting Insider Tokens
- 0: None of the these areas are clearly documented.
- 1: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 2: Most of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
All tokens allocated to pre-TGE employees and founders have a 9-month cliff followed by 36 months of linear vesting. As of 14 August 2025, these tokens remain fully locked. For post-TGE employees, the standard vesting schedule is a 12-month cliff followed by 36 months of linear vesting, with monthly distributions of vested tokens. As of 14 August 2025, post-TGE employee allocations — totaling 10,260,000 PEAQ — are also fully locked. Insider token vesting details are transparently documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis (the table is scrollable left to right).
- Investor: “Investors”
- Team: “Core Contributors”
- Foundation: “Ecosystem & Treasury”, “Community”, “Network Security”
- Relevant Vesting Fields: “Available at TGE”, “Lock-Up (Months)”, “Release after Lock-Up”, “Linear Vesting (Months)”
- Onchain Vesting Transactions: See “Distribution Address” Score Received: 3/3
Labelled Unissued Token Wallets
- 0: No wallets labeled. No ownership disclosure.
- 1.5: Some wallets are labeled, but the info is partial, unclear, or outdated. Categories may overlap.
- 3: 100% of relevant wallets are labeled and verifiable, with wallet ownership disclosed.
peaq Foundation-managed addresses from the Genesis distribution: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#peaq-foundation-managed-addresses The following addresses are managed by the peaq Foundation and not considered part of the circulating supply: -Community (Community Reserve) -Community (Campaigns) -Network Security (Security Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Grants) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Expansion Reserve) Onchain Treasury addresses accumulating tokens from transaction fees and inflation: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#inflation-and-transaction-fee-distribution -Security Treasury-modlpoolCoret -General Treasury-modlpy/trsry
- DePIN Incentive Pools: modlpoolDPInc&modlpoolDPStk -Machine Subsidization Pool Initial control of onchain treasury addresses: Until on-chain governance is introduced, all Treasury pools are managed by the peaq Foundation. The Validators and Stakers pool is not managed by the peaq Foundation. Score Received: 3/3
Airdrop Process
- 0: Airdrop process is opaque or arbitrary.
- 1: Some criteria are disclosed, but details are incomplete, unclear, or hard to access. The recipient list may be provided, but not in an auditable format.
- 2: All criteria are fully disclosed, and the recipient list is clear, accessible, and auditable.
Early Adopter Airdrop: Community members were incentivized with PEAQ tokens for testing and using peaq's sister network and for supporting peaq's launch.
- Details: https://www.krest.network/blog/13-million-krest-tokens-here-are-all-the-ways-you-can-join-the-airdrop
- Expansion details: https://www.krest.network/blog/peaq-airdrop-for-krest-holders-how-to-double-your-rewards The total amount of distributed PEAQ tokens will be known once the program concludes in late 2025/ early 2026. Get Real: A campaign focused on incentivizing people with PEAQ tokens to use peaq and applications built on peaq.
- Campaign page: https://www.get-real.peaq.xyz
- Blog: https://www.peaq.xyz/blog/get-real-is-live Reward pool: 5% of PEAQ’s initial total supply (210,000,000 PEAQ tokens). Season 1, a Beta season, ended in February 2025. Season 2 will commence in Q3/Q4 2025. There is no cap on the number of seasons, and reward distribution is flexible. Kaito x Get Real: Community members and newcomers to peaq are incentivized with PEAQ tokens for boosting the project's mindshare on social media platforms, primarily X. The 0.55% of peaq’s genesis supply allocated to the Get Real Yapper Leaderboard is taken from the 5% allocated to Get Real, as this campaign covers the mindshare element via a third party. The campaign launched in July 2025 and will run for 11 months.
- Details: https://www.peaq.xyz/blog/peaq-teams-up-with-kaito-to-power-get-reals-yapper-leaderboard CSV files with all airdrops: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/1/folders/1dQVkFkhBI4NDrmCdcm4CDE0CZlJ0XOEn Score Received: 2/2
Locked Staking Reward to Insiders
- 0: None of these areas are clearly documented.
- 1.5: Some of these areas are clearly documented.
- 3: All areas are clearly documented.
All locked tokens can earn rewards via staking. The vesting and lockup schedule applies only to the initial allocations of the total supply at genesis and does not apply to newly minted tokens generated by inflation. Tokens, regardless of their status (locked, unlocked, or under vesting), are eligible for staking. Users can participate as validators or delegators and stake their tokens. This is transparently documented here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#important-note%3A-locked-tokens-can-be-staked Score Received: 3/3
Future Token Issuance
- 0: No public disclosure of token issuance.
- 1: Issuance is announced but lacks detail, is disclosed late, or is not in a permanent, verifiable location.
- 2: All token issuances are disclosed before or at issuance with full details (amount, reason, recipient, context) in an official, permanent public channel.
No unplanned token issuance has ever occurred, and none is expected to occur. If such an event were ever proposed, it would require governance approval and discussion on official peaq forums. Once onchain governance is live, only an onchain vote could enact protocol changes to mint new tokens. Inflationary tokens are minted according to a schedule defined at launch, which has remained unchanged. Score Received: 2/2
Future & Related Token Launches
- 0: Language around new tokens is vague, non-committal, or missing entirely.
- 1: Plans around additional tokens are defined clearly. The team explains its past reasoning around token transactions and bridges from these transactions to its existing policy.
- 2: The Team represents that it will not launch additional tokens.
The team launched a peaq production testnet called krest, with its token listed on an exchange. After the launch, the core contributors handed the project over to a dedicated project team. All participants who tested the testnet and holders of its token received a PEAQ allocation via an airdrop. The team has no plans to launch additional tokens. Score Received: 2/2
Transactions & Market Structure
Insider & Related Person Transactions
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days.
The project commits to disclosing related party transactions within 30 days. Score Received: 3/3
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
- 0: No prior sales are disclosed.
- 1: All prior sales are disclosed, but terms are absent.
- 2: All prior sales are disclosed with terms provided.
Funding Rounds: Pre-Seed (Q2 2018): 294,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 3.75%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 3.75%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 24 Seed (Q3 2018): 210,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 6.25%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 6.25%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 24 Private (Jun 28, 2022): 546,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 7.5%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 7.5%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 18 Pre-launch Private (Mar 27, 2024): 378,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 7.5%
- Lock-Up (Months): 6
- Release after Lock-Up: 7.5%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 18 Community Sale (May 9, 2024): 252,000,000 PEAQ
- Available at TGE: 16.25%
- Linear Vesting (Months): 6 The detailed vesting schedules for all funding rounds are available here: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#allocation-at-genesis Score Received: 2/2
Transparent Market Maker Deals & Exchange Listings
- 0: No public information on market makers (MM) or centralized exchanges (CEX)
- 1: Some MM or/and CEX details are disclosed, but not all three elements are provided.
- 2: All three key elements are fully disclosed for MM & CEX.
The peaq Foundation has made token loans to several firms that provide liquidity on CEXs. The loans are as follows: Participants and their allocation:
- GSR: 25,250,000 (0.60%)
- Keyrock: 29,820,000 (0.71%)
- Amber: 10,710,000 (0.26%)
- Caladan: 10,500,000 (0.25%) These loans bear interest and are scheduled to mature in Q4 2025 and Q4 2026. Liquidity from these partners is provided on the following exchanges: Bitget, Kraken, Gate, KuCoin, MEXC, and Crypto.com. No liquidity agreements have been made with centralized exchanges directly. All liqudity is provided via Market Makers. A portion of the market maker tokens is held on demand to allow flexibility in adjusting allocations based on market conditions. Score Received: 2/2
Financial Disclosure
Disclosure of Assets and Cash Flow
- 0: The project does not commit to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
- 3: The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports.
The project commits to disclosing Token Holder Relations Reports. Here are a few examples of what peaq is already doing: Messari "State of peaq" reports: https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q1-2025 https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q2-2025 Dune Dashboard (On-chain analytics): https://dune.com/peaq/peaq-dashboard (Indexing currently being updated, not working) "peaq of the month" posts: https://x.com/peaq/status/1951207834898530526 https://x.com/peaq/status/1939719809823855036?s=61 https://x.com/peaq/status/1929857678215348731?s=46 Score Received: 3/3
Public Token Holder Relations Reports
- 0: Foundation wallets are not publicly labeled.
- 1: Treasury wallets are tagged, but revenue and expense flows are incomplete or fragmented.
- 2: Wallets that touch any assets and revenue streams are labelled onchain, with clear, traceable expenses. Quarterly reports detailing assets, revenue, and expenses are provided.
peaq Foundation-held PEAQ addresses from the Genesis distribution: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#peaq-foundation-managed-addresses -Community (Community Reserve) -Community (Campaigns) -Network Security (Security Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Reserve) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Grants) -Ecosystem & Treasury (Expansion Reserve) Onchain Treasury PEAQ addresses accumulating tokens from transaction fees and inflation: https://docs.peaq.xyz/learn/tokenomics#inflation-and-transaction-fee-distribution -Security Treasury-modlpoolCoret -General Treasury-modlpy/trsry
- DePIN Incentive Pools: modlpoolDPInc&modlpoolDPStk -Machine Subsidization Pool We intend to transparently display all USD asset holdings on-chain in the future to further enhance transparency. In addition, tokenized machine asset holdings will also be made publiclyavailable. For quarterly reports head here: https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q1-2025 https://messari.io/report/state-of-peaq-q2-2025 Score Received: 2/2
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. peaq is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.