$0.01822
Total Score
40/40
$0.01822
What is the market cap of peaq?
The current market cap of peaq is $37.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of peaq?
Currently 567.97M of peaq were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $10.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 12.31%.
What is the current price of peaq?
The price of 1 peaq currently costs $0.02.
How many peaq are there?
The current circulating supply of peaq is 2.05B. This is the total amount of peaq that is available.
What is the relative popularity of peaq?
peaq currently ranks 457 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
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