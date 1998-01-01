What is the market cap of peaq? The current market cap of peaq is $ 37.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of peaq? Currently 567.97M of peaq were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 10.35M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 12.31%.

What is the current price of peaq? The price of 1 peaq currently costs $0.02.

How many peaq are there? The current circulating supply of peaq is 2.05B. This is the total amount of peaq that is available.