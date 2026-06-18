Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).

(a) IP ownership & control

The Morpho DAO does not directly own anything as it has no legal existence. All the IP is held by the non-profit and shareholder free entity: Morpho Association, the French entity stewarding the network.

(b) Contract/admin powers

The DAO's onchain authority is exercised exclusively through the governance Safe. The Safe is the owner of Morpho Blue, Wrapped MORPHO, MORPHO on Base, and the MorphoOFTAdapter. No onchain Governor or TimelockController is deployed; Snapshot voting at snapshot.org/#/s: morpho.eth. No separate emergency multisig exists. See more details here: https://docs.morpho.org/learn/governance/organization/

(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)

No locking or staking mechanism currently exists for MORPHO. No additional governance, revenue-share, or economic rights are conditioned on locking.

(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements

As of 17.6.2026 no fee switch has been turned on resulting in no economic arrangements. Tokenholders have governance rights related to treasury actions, fee-routing, etc. Those rights can be exercised via request on the morpho forum and a snapshot vote. See more details here: https://docs.morpho.org/learn/governance/organization/

(e) Control surface reliance

Protocols are immutable. See more details on governance here: https://docs.morpho.org/learn/governance/organization/

(f) Dissolution authority

The Morpho DAO is not a legal entity (no DUNA, BORG, foundation or trust wraps the DAO), so there is no formal "dissolution" process. The governance Safe can, in principle, be dissolved or rendered inactive by the 9 signers (via transfer of ownership of each controlled contract, or by emptying the treasury under a passed Snapshot vote)