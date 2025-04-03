What is the market cap of Morpho? The current market cap of Morpho is $ 1.12B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Morpho? Currently 7.41M of Morpho were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 14.15M have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of 1.14%.

What is the current price of Morpho? The price of 1 Morpho currently costs $1.91.

How many Morpho are there? The current circulating supply of Morpho is 586.71M. This is the total amount of Morpho that is available.