For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.

(a) Entity

The cited public record identifies Mina Foundation as the foundation-like stewarding entity for the protocol. Mina Foundation is publicly described as a public benefit foundation established in Switzerland, with a registered office at Rue du Commerce 4, 1204 Geneva, Switzerland.

(b) IP ownership & control

Public sources show a limited slice of publicly disclosed control and economic structure. The minaprotocol.com site is publicly described as a copyrighted work belonging to Mina Foundation, and the site terms state that the site's intellectual property rights are owned by Mina Foundation or its suppliers. Mina Foundation also publicly states that it will follow its delegation policy until such time as it controls less than 10% of the total vote outstanding. The Mina Foundation delegates its voting power to community validators under its delegation policy rather than exercising it directly.

(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration

Mina Foundation currently controls and administers its own treasury assets, including MINA categorized as Treasury holdings and Grants holdings. Treasury assets are used primarily to support Mina Foundation's administration and operations, while Grants assets are used primarily to support the Mina ecosystem and Mina Protocol community. MINA controlled by Mina Foundation has historically been held through its wholly owned subsidiary, Mina Foundation Ltd.

Mina Foundation is currently developing a decentralized, on-chain community treasury to transition a substantial portion of its MINA holdings from Foundation control to community-directed governance. The Foundation has publicly stated a working target of approximately 55 million MINA for deployment to this decentralized treasury, subject to legal, regulatory and other considerations. The treasury is being implemented as a zkApp/smart contract and is intended to allow MINA holders to vote on funding proposals, with funds released following the applicable governance and approval process. The Foundation has stated that funds will be deployed to the decentralized treasury progressively as confidence in the implementation increases.

During the initial phase, the proposed decentralized treasury design includes a break-glass multisig with a supermajority veto for malicious or system-threatening proposals, with this control intended to be reduced or sunset as the treasury governance system matures. This authority relates to administration and security of the decentralized treasury and does not provide Mina Foundation with unilateral authority over the Mina Protocol itself.

Mina Foundation does not control protocol revenue and does not have unilateral authority to change Mina Protocol-level reward parameters.

(d) Powers over DevCo

More recent Foundation disclosures state that Mina Foundation's prior responsibilities have transferred to the DevCo, o1Labs, that the scaled-down Foundation is concentrating on the Decentralized Treasury, that the current working target for that treasury is 55 million MINA (approximately 4.25% of circulating supply, based on CoinMarketCap’s estimate of total circulating supply at the time of this publication), and that the Foundation has paused its delegation program pending deployment of programmatic delegations because of custodian-related changes. A subsequent quarterly report lists quarter-end balances as of March 31, 2026 of 24,330,000 MINA in Treasury holdings and 52,210,000 MINA in Grants holdings, and states that fiat-to-MINA purchases use third-party non-U.S. professional service providers and systematic strategies capped at 2% of daily trading volume.

(e) Contract/admin powers

Contract/admin powers

Mina Foundation does not hold a protocol-wide pause authority, unilateral protocol upgrade authority, governance executor, or other administrative key that permits it to modify Mina Protocol independently of the network's governance and upgrade processes. Protocol changes are proposed and coordinated through the Mina Improvement Proposal and governance processes and ultimately require adoption by the network.

(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies

Public sources do show that Mina Foundation had a foundation endowment within the initial distribution and that the delegation program returns staking rewards to delegators while allowing delegated validators to keep 8% of staking rewards. No broader public data was found in cited sources for current governance-approved distribution policies beyond those publicly disclosed arrangements.