(a) Token repurchases or secondary-market accumulations

Metaplex DAO Treasury 2 (E7Hzc1cQwx5BgJa8hJGVuDF2G2f2penLrhiKU6nU53gK) holds $MPLX bought back with protocol revenue (13% of total supply as of June 2026). 50% of protocol fees collected by the Foundation are converted into $MPLX and contributed to the DAO treasury. The source of funds for buybacks is protocol fee revenue. Bought-back tokens are retained in the DAO treasury and any token deployments are subject to DAO voting. As of the time of writing, 140.5mm $MPLX (14% of total supply) has been bought back via the recurring buybacks and 14mm tokens (1% of total supply) have been deployed to various ecosystem initiatives including bootstrapping onchain liquidity.

(b) Protocol-owned liquidity (POL)

Metaplex Foundation provides passive onchain liquidity through a Kamino vault underpinned by the MPLX-USDC pool on Orca. The vault strategy is managed by Kamino and may be rebalanced from time to time if the pool becomes overly one-sided. At the time of the last rebalancing in January 2026, Metaplex Foundation contributed ~$375k of USDC and ~$375k of MPLX (~6.7mm $MPLX) to the vaultstrategy. Metaplex Foundation’s LP token currently represents ~18mm $MPLX and minimal stablecoins. Should the vault be rebalanced in the future, Metaplex Foundation would potentially look to withdraw the excess $MPLX to its treasury before deploying additional USDC to the pool. Per the Metaplex DAO Treasury Proposal 004 (MTP-004), the Metaplex DAO allocated ~43,800 SOL toonchain liquidity for MPLX. This is currently being provided as passive onchain liquidity through a Kamino vault underpinned by the MPLX-SOL pool on Raydium. The vault strategy is managed by Kamino and may be rebalanced from time to time if the pool becomes overly one-sided. The MetaplexDAO’s LP token currently represents ~37mm $MPLX and ~7,600 SOL. This wallet also directly holdsan additional ~10mm $MPLX that was withdrawn from the pool during a previous rebalancing. This wallet is administered by Metaplex Foundation on behalf of the Metaplex DAO per MTP-004. Should the vault be rebalanced in the future, Metaplex Foundation would potentially look to withdraw the excess $MPLX directly to the wallet holding the DAO’s LP token or to another DAO treasury wallet. Both liquidity deployments described above have been instrumental to bootstrapping onchain liquidity for $MPLX and are expected to continue for the foreseeable future. In the case of the DAO’s POL deployment, per MTP-004, this initiative has been committed to until February 2027, at which point the DAO will reevaluate continuing the initiative.

(c) Liquidity deals / purchased TVL

No liquidity-deal/purchased-TVL arrangements exist.

(d) Token-secured loans/lines (incl. against unissued tokens)

The Metaplex Foundation has 6.5mm $MPLX outstanding in native-token loans to market makers as part of retainer model liquidity provider agreements. These loans support CEX liquidity on Bybit, Coinbase, and Gate. A third-party specialist (Forgd) monitors the use of loan capital, including idle tokens. No tokens were loaned from unissued supply as the token is fully unlocked.