(a) Problem the project solves

Hedera is a public distributed ledger built on the hashgraph consensus algorithm. The network delivers fast, fair, secure, and efficient consensus without proof-of-work, targeting enterprise-grade throughput and finality for decentralized applications.

(Source: Hedera Whitepaper, Hashgraph Consensus Algorithm)

(b) Operational priorities

Ongoing development and operations are funded through Council-governed treasury management, Council-operated consensus nodes, network transaction fees, and staking rewards. Ecosystem growth is funded through Council grants to independent organizations, principally Hedera Foundation. Core protocol development occurs in the open-source Hiero codebase, which Hedera contributed to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust on September 16, 2024 under the Apache 2.0 license.

(Source: Treasury Management, Staking Program, Who We Are, Hiero Turns One, Introducing Hiero)

(c) High-level project overview

Hedera nodes gossip transaction information, use virtual voting to reach consensus, and assign fair timestamps and fair ordering to transactions. The network uses an account model in which HBAR is the native asset held by accounts and charged for transactions and queries. Consensus nodes are operated by Hedera Council members, and the network runs on the open-source Hiero codebase.

(Source: Hashgraph Consensus Algorithm, Accounts, Hedera Council FAQs, Hiero Turns One)

(d) Primary token functions

HBAR pays transaction and query fees, serves as the native asset held by network accounts, and contributes staking weight to consensus nodes in exchange for staking rewards. HBAR carries no protocol-level governance voting rights.

(Source: Accounts, Staking Program, Hedera Council FAQs)

(e) Control surface reliance

The control surface relies on Hedera Council governance rather than tokenholder-wide onchain voting. Council members participate in governance with one vote each, operate consensus nodes, and cryptographically sign network upgrade transactions. Total supply can change only by unanimous consent of Council members. The governance model evolves through Council membership expansion toward a target of up to 39 term-limited member organizations and through the 2024 contribution of the codebase to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust, which moved technical development to open, vendor-neutral governance while operational governance of the Hedera network remains with the Council.

(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Treasury Management, Introducing Hiero)