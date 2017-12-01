Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Hedera is a public distributed ledger built on the hashgraph consensus algorithm. The network delivers fast, fair, secure, and efficient consensus without proof-of-work, targeting enterprise-grade throughput and finality for decentralized applications.
(Source: Hedera Whitepaper, Hashgraph Consensus Algorithm)
(b) Operational priorities
Ongoing development and operations are funded through Council-governed treasury management, Council-operated consensus nodes, network transaction fees, and staking rewards. Ecosystem growth is funded through Council grants to independent organizations, principally Hedera Foundation. Core protocol development occurs in the open-source Hiero codebase, which Hedera contributed to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust on September 16, 2024 under the Apache 2.0 license.
(Source: Treasury Management, Staking Program, Who We Are, Hiero Turns One, Introducing Hiero)
(c) High-level project overview
Hedera nodes gossip transaction information, use virtual voting to reach consensus, and assign fair timestamps and fair ordering to transactions. The network uses an account model in which HBAR is the native asset held by accounts and charged for transactions and queries. Consensus nodes are operated by Hedera Council members, and the network runs on the open-source Hiero codebase.
(Source: Hashgraph Consensus Algorithm, Accounts, Hedera Council FAQs, Hiero Turns One)
(d) Primary token functions
HBAR pays transaction and query fees, serves as the native asset held by network accounts, and contributes staking weight to consensus nodes in exchange for staking rewards. HBAR carries no protocol-level governance voting rights.
(Source: Accounts, Staking Program, Hedera Council FAQs)
(e) Control surface reliance
The control surface relies on Hedera Council governance rather than tokenholder-wide onchain voting. Council members participate in governance with one vote each, operate consensus nodes, and cryptographically sign network upgrade transactions. Total supply can change only by unanimous consent of Council members. The governance model evolves through Council membership expansion toward a target of up to 39 term-limited member organizations and through the 2024 contribution of the codebase to Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust, which moved technical development to open, vendor-neutral governance while operational governance of the Hedera network remains with the Council.
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Treasury Management, Introducing Hiero)
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the: (a) full names, (b) official titles, (c) and prior experience of key team members. For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Eric Piscini
Chief Executive Officer of Hashgraph
Eric Piscini previously held executive and management roles at IBM Watson Health, Emerging Business Networks, Deloitte, and Citizens Reserve.
Dr. Leemon Baird
Co-founder and Chief Scientist at Hashgraph
Dr. Leemon Baird invented the hashgraph distributed consensus algorithm, co-founded Hedera with Mance Harmon, served as Professor of Computer Science at the U.S. Air Force Academy, and earned a PhD in Computer Science from Carnegie Mellon University.
Mance Harmon
Co-founder of Hedera and Chairman of the Board at Hashgraph
Mance Harmon previously led startups, served as Head of Architecture and Labs at Ping Identity, managed product security at a $1.7 billion revenue organization, and taught cybersecurity at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Charles Adkins
Chief Executive Officer of Hedera Foundation
Charles Adkins previously served as President of Hedera Council and held leadership roles at Polygon Labs and Aptos. He became Foundation CEO effective January 1, 2025.
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Tom Sylvester
President of Hedera Council
Tom Sylvester joined Hedera's legal team in 2018 and helped shape the legal, governance, and strategic frameworks used in Council governance.
Mance Harmon
Chairman of Hedera Council and Chairman of Hashgraph
Mance Harmon co-founded Hedera and co-founded Swirlds, Inc., the entity that formed the initial Council member. He was elected Council Chairman for a two-year term starting July 1, 2025.
Hedera does not have a DAO. The governance body of the Hedera network is Hedera Council, a Delaware limited liability company. Council leadership is listed under the governance heading below.
(Source: Hashgraph About, Hedera Council FAQs, A New Era For Hedera)
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so. Address the lettered items below. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d).
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Value accrual & holder rights — If any, describe the current rights of tokenholders over revenue distribution and the treasury.
- (e) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
Hedera does not have a DAO, and no DAO owns or controls project IP. Hedera Hashgraph, LLC purchased the patented hashgraph intellectual property from Swirlds, Inc. and began open-sourcing it in 2022. The full codebase, including the hashgraph consensus algorithm, core network components, and SDKs, is licensed under Apache 2.0 and governed by Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust as Project Hiero.
(Source: Treasury Management, Hiero at LF Decentralized Trust)
(b) Contract/admin powers
Administrative authority over the network rests with Hedera Council, a Delaware limited liability company formed to act as the governing body for the Hedera network. Each Council member has one vote on matters submitted for member votes, the Board oversees management and operations, and Council members operate consensus nodes and cryptographically sign network upgrade transactions. Changing the 50 billion HBAR total supply requires unanimous consent of the Council members under LLCA § 8.4. Approval of required capital contributions for extraordinary expenses requires at least 80% of members under the LLC Agreement.
(Source: LLC Agreement, Hedera Council FAQs, Treasury Management)
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
HBAR staking increases a node's consensus weight and generates staking rewards. The staking program has no lock-up period, no bonding, and no slashing. Staking confers no additional governance rights, and HBAR holders cannot vote on protocol governance through staking or token locking.
(Source: Staking Program, Hedera Council FAQs)
(d) Value accrual & holder rights
HBAR tokenholders have no rights over revenue distribution or the treasury. The Council LLC Agreement provides that the Council makes no distributions to members other than in conjunction with final liquidation, and no mechanism grants tokenholders claims on network fees or Council treasury assets.
(Source: LLC Agreement, Hedera Council FAQs)
(e) Dissolution authority
No DAO exists, so no DAO dissolution mechanism exists. Dissolution of Hedera Hashgraph, LLC is governed by its members under the terms of the Council LLC Agreement.
(Source: LLC Agreement, Hedera Council FAQs)
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary foundation is Hedera Foundation SEZC, a Cayman Islands special economic zone company with a registered address at 190 Elgin Ave., George Town, Grand Cayman KY1-9001. The entity was established in 2021 as The HBAR Foundation and rebranded to Hedera Foundation in 2025. It operates independently of Hedera Council. Hedera Foundation was not the token issuer at launch. The 50 billion HBAR total supply was minted by Hedera Hashgraph, LLC at network launch in August 2018, three years before the Foundation was established.
(Source: Hedera Foundation Terms, A New Era For Hedera, Circulating Supply Increase FAQ, Treasury Management)
(b) IP ownership & control
Hedera Foundation does not own the core protocol IP. The hashgraph IP was purchased by Hedera Hashgraph, LLC from Swirlds, Inc., and the codebase is open-sourced under Apache 2.0 through Project Hiero at Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust. Hedera Foundation SEZC operates the hedera.foundation website and brand. HBAR, Inc. is a subsidiary of Hedera Foundation SEZC that operates to support the Foundation's mission. The Foundation has not publicly disclosed a complete inventory of its owned trademarks or other IP.
(Source: Hedera Foundation Terms, HBAR, Inc., Treasury Management, Hiero at LF Decentralized Trust)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Hedera Foundation holds no powers over network treasury accounts, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters. Those powers rest with Hedera Council. The Foundation administers HBAR that the Council grants to it under the Ecosystem Development Program and deploys those funds through grants and ecosystem programs. The Foundation has not publicly disclosed its internal approval thresholds for deploying granted funds.
(Source: Treasury Management, Who We Are, December 2024 Grant FAQ)
(d) Powers over DevCo
Hedera Foundation and Hashgraph are independent entities, and the Foundation has no publicly disclosed authority over Hashgraph's decision-making. No public agreement grants the Foundation direct or indirect control over the DevCo.
(Source: A New Era For Hedera, Hashgraph About)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Hedera Foundation holds no pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority over the Hedera network. Network upgrade transactions are signed by Hedera Council member node operators.
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Hedera Foundation is funded through HBAR grants from the Hedera Council treasury under the Ecosystem and Open Source Development allocation category. In September 2021 the Council approved a plan to allocate 10.7 billion HBAR toward ecosystem development, initially earmarking up to 5.35 billion HBAR to the newly established HBAR Foundation, with 2.54 billion HBAR transferred to a Foundation-controlled account at that time. In December 2024 the Council allocated an additional 7 billion HBAR for ecosystem expansion in connection with the Foundation leadership changes, with 3.5 billion HBAR released in Q1 2025 and a further 3.5 billion HBAR scheduled for release in Q3 2026 per the Council release schedule. The Foundation has not publicly disclosed distribution policies directing assets to equityholders or contributors.
(Source: Circulating Supply Increase FAQ, December 2024 Grant FAQ, Treasury Management)
Primary Dev Co
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definitions: The primary Foundation and DevCo can be explained as those entities which are directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional) and an explanation of any subsidiary entities.
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
The primary development company is Hashgraph, formerly Swirlds Labs, a software company that spun out of Hedera Hashgraph, LLC in 2022 and rebranded from Swirlds Labs to Hashgraph. Hashgraph employs more than 140 professionals across 20 countries and leads product innovation, technical development, and marketing for the Hedera ecosystem. Hashgraph has not publicly disclosed its jurisdiction of incorporation. The entity directly involved in token issuance at launch was Hedera Hashgraph, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company formed in 2017 as a single-member LLC by Swirlds, Inc., a Delaware corporation founded by Dr. Leemon Baird and Mance Harmon. Hedera Hashgraph, LLC now does business as Hedera Council.
(Source: Hashgraph About, Hello Hashgraph, Hedera Council FAQs)
(b) IP ownership & control
Hashgraph does not own the core protocol IP. Swirlds, Inc. originally engineered and patented the hashgraph technology and sold all of that intellectual property to Hedera Hashgraph, LLC, which began open-sourcing it in 2022. The full network codebase is licensed under Apache 2.0 and governed by Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust as Project Hiero. Hashgraph owns and develops its own commercial products built on Hedera technology, including the HashSphere private permissioned network. Hashgraph has not publicly disclosed a complete inventory of its owned IP or any subsidiary entities.
(Source: Treasury Management, Hedera Council FAQs, Hiero at LF Decentralized Trust, Hashgraph About)
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Hashgraph holds no unilateral powers over network treasury accounts, protocol-controlled resources, token administration, or reward parameters. Those powers rest with Hedera Council. Swirlds, Inc. participates in Council governance as a Council member with one vote, the same as every other member. The specific terms of service and development agreements between Hashgraph and the Council are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Treasury Management)
(d) Powers over Foundation
Hashgraph and Hedera Foundation are independent entities, and Hashgraph has no publicly disclosed authority over Foundation decision-making. Mance Harmon serves simultaneously as Chairman of Hashgraph and Chairman of Hedera Council, which creates overlapping leadership between the DevCo and the Council but not over the Foundation.
(Source: A New Era For Hedera, Hashgraph About)
(e) Contract/admin powers
Hashgraph holds no unilateral pause, upgrade, or governance-executor authority over the Hedera network. Network upgrade transactions are signed by Hedera Council member node operators, and the Hiero codebase is governed through Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust processes.
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Hiero at LF Decentralized Trust)
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The Council treasury's Network Governance and Operations category, totaling 8.12 billion HBAR or 16.23% of total supply, funds compensation to founders, executives, employees, and contractors through the 2018 Coin Plan and the Council Operations program. The Initial Development Costs and Licensing category, totaling 3.88 billion HBAR or 7.77% of total supply, funded monthly Hashgraph License Agreement payments to Swirlds, Inc. and a one-time payment to Swirlds investors. The IP purchase and open-sourcing that began in 2022 ended further allocations into that category. The specific terms of current compensation arrangements between the Council and Hashgraph are not publicly disclosed.
(Source: Treasury Management, Hedera Council FAQs)
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Disclose launch and initial supply details in a single initial allocation schedule covering the token's launch. Include: (a) Launch supply totals — the total number of tokens issued at launch, the total number of tokens locked at launch or the total number of tokens unlocked at launch; (b) Recipient categories & use of funds — the recipient categories with brief explanations as to how the category will use the tokens so an auditor can distinguish each bucket; (c) Initial price per token (if applicable) — the initial price per token at TGE. If the token launched via a liquidity bootstrapping mechanism, auction, or other price-discovery process rather than a fixed offering price, describe that mechanism and the final market set price instead. If no fixed price was set, state so; (d) Ticker / market symbol — the ticker/market symbol; (e) Total supply & supply regime — the total supply and whether the supply is fixed (if not explain inflation rate or deflation rate); (f) Initial vesting / release schedules — the initial vesting/release schedules (identify which categories/recipients are subject to vesting and the high-level timing logic).
Launch Supply Totals
Recipient Categories & Use of Funds
Initial Price per Token
Ticker / Market Symbol
Total Supply & Supply Regime
Initial Vesting / Release Schedules
Hedera minted the entire fixed total supply of 50 billion HBAR at mainnet launch on August 24, 2018. All 50 billion HBAR were held in Council-controlled treasury accounts at launch, and zero HBAR were released to user accounts on the launch date. Before Open Access, Hedera released 6.7 million HBAR to early users through its community testing program. At Open Access on September 16, 2019, released supply reached 3.89 billion HBAR, or 7.78% of total supply. As of the Council treasury report dated August 4, 2026, released supply through Q2 2026 was 43.50 billion HBAR, or 86.99% of total supply, and CoinGecko reported circulating supply of approximately 43.8 billion HBAR in August 2026. (Source: Journey, Treasury Management, Hedera Council FAQs, CoinGecko HBAR)
Launch-era public distribution guidance set the expected initial token distribution at approximately 65% Hedera Council Treasury, 17% Hedera management and employees, 13% SAFT purchasers and developers, and 5% Swirlds. When Open Access began on September 16, 2019, approximately 46% of the 50 billion HBAR had been allocated and 54% remained in treasury. The Council's current treasury report classifies the full 50 billion supply into four allocation categories. Initial Development Costs and Licensing, 3.88 billion HBAR or 7.77%, covers hashgraph license payments to Swirlds, Inc. and one-time compensation to Swirlds investors. Purchase Agreements, 12.70 billion HBAR or 25.40%, covers HBAR sold under SAFTs, the SAFT Exchange Offer, and Token Purchase Agreements. Network Governance and Operations, 8.12 billion HBAR or 16.23%, covers compensation to founders, executives, employees, and contractors, including 780 million HBAR allocated but not distributed for board reserves. Ecosystem and Open Source Development, 25.30 billion HBAR or 50.61%, covers community incentives, developer grants, and the Ecosystem Development Program that funds independent organizations such as Hedera Foundation. Unallocated Supply stands at zero. (Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ, HBAR Economics, Treasury Management)
No single fixed public TGE price was set at Open Access. HBAR was sold before network functionality through SAFTs at prices including $0.12 per token and $0.096 per token under two accredited-crowdsale release options. (Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ)
The ticker / market symbol is HBAR. (Source: Accounts, CoinGecko HBAR)
Total supply is fixed at 50 billion HBAR. Modifying the total supply requires unanimous consent of the members of the Hedera Council under LLCA § 8.4. The network mints no new HBAR through block rewards or inflation, and staking rewards are paid from pre-minted supply. (Source: Treasury Management, Staking Program)
SAFT purchasers, founders, and employees were subject to staged release schedules rather than immediate full unlocks. Crowdsale Option A released 20% six months after network launch and 10% monthly over the next eight months. Crowdsale Option B released 20% six months after network launch and 20% yearly over the next four years. Under the schedules in the HBAR economics paper, SAFT 3A distributed monthly over 9 months, SAFT 2 monthly over 3 years, SAFT 1 quarterly over 4 years, and SAFT 3B annually over 4 years. Under the later amended schedules, SAFT Series 1 released 2% at Open Access, 2% in the following seven days, and the remainder through September 2023, and SAFT Series 2 released 5% at Open Access, 5% in the following seven days, and the remainder through September 2022. Dr. Baird and Mr. Harmon each received a 2 billion HBAR coin grant vesting over six years. Restricted coin unit grants to employees and contractors typically followed a four-year vesting schedule with a one-year cliff and monthly vesting thereafter. (Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ, HBAR Economics, Hedera Council FAQs)
Airdrop Process
Address each of the following sub-items based on the project's airdrop status. If a sub-item does not apply to the project's situation, state that explicitly.
- (a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop — If the project has planned but not yet airdropped, commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and provide it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed. Additionally, generally state the possible target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (b) Executed airdrop — If the project has already airdropped, point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count. Additionally, clearly state covered user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to ve-balance or net position).
- (c) No airdrop planned or conducted — If the project does not plan to conduct an airdrop for TGE and has never conducted one, state so plainly (e.g., "We have never conducted an airdrop to date and do not plan to execute one").
(a) Planned but not yet executed airdrop
This sub-item does not apply. Hedera has no planned or pending TGE airdrop. The 50 billion HBAR total supply was fully minted at network launch on August 24, 2018, and distribution occurs through Council-governed treasury releases rather than an airdrop.
(Source: Treasury Management, Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ)
(b) Executed airdrop
This sub-item does not apply. Hedera has never executed an airdrop, and no per-address airdrop dataset exists because no airdrop occurred.
(Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ)
(c) No airdrop planned or conducted
Hedera has never conducted an airdrop to date and does not plan to execute one. Hedera's 2018 crowdsale FAQ stated the project did not expect to have an airdrop and instead contemplated testing programs where community members could earn tokens for testing the network or participating in hackathons, regulations permitting.
(Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ)
Hedera executed the earn-through-testing approach by releasing 6.7 million HBAR to early users through its community testing program before Open Access on September 16, 2019. These distributions were earned incentive payments for network testing, not an airdrop, and are classified under the Community Incentive Program within the Ecosystem and Open Source Development allocation category in the Council treasury report.
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Treasury Management)
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. For each market maker, include in a table: (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name; (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply; (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable, (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model) without describing trading strategy or expected outcomes. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit. If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for this item.
Hedera has not publicly disclosed any market maker agreements, token allocations to market makers, or token loans to market makers. The Council treasury report does not include a market maker allocation category.
(Source: Treasury Management)
CEX / DEX Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table: (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair); (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply; (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable, (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership. If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Hedera has not publicly disclosed any CEX or DEX listing agreements, token allocations committed for listings, or listing fees paid in HBAR. The Council treasury report does not include an exchange listing allocation category.
(Source: Treasury Management)
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide: (a) Series Name; (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.); (c) Date of sale (at least month & year); (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply); (e) Vesting schedule. If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Vehicle
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
Series 1
SAFT
2017-12 to 2018-01
4.9 billion split-adjusted HBAR, or 9.8% of total supply
Amended to release 2% at Open Access, 2% in the following seven days, and the remainder through 2023-09
Series 2
SAFT
2018-01 to 2018-03
2.9 billion split-adjusted HBAR, or 5.8% of total supply
Amended to release 5% at Open Access, 5% in the following seven days, and the remainder through 2022-09
Series 3 / Accredited Crowdsale
SAFT
2018-04 to 2018-08
922 million HBAR, or 1.9% of total supply
SAFT 3A distributed monthly over 9 months and SAFT 3B distributed annually over 4 years. The public record does not allocate token counts between the two tranches
Coin Purchase Agreements
Token Purchase Agreements
2020
1,333,333,333 HBAR, or 2.67% of total supply
Purchasers received no HBAR for the first two years after sale, followed by delivery in 12 equal monthly installments
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, HBAR Economics, Treasury Management)
Previous Exploits Affecting the Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References (optional) — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
On 2023-03-09, an attacker exploited Hedera mainnet Smart Contract Service code and targeted HTS tokens held by certain DEX liquidity-pool accounts.
(Source: Precompile Attack Postmortem)
(b) Exploit vector summary
The attacker exploited a bug in precompiled-contract behavior that allowed a smart contract using delegatecall to gain unauthorized withdrawal rights over targeted DEX pools.
(Source: Precompile Attack Postmortem)
(c) Quantified impact
Assets stolen before containment were valued at just under $600,000 and included 1,001 DAI, 66,997 USDT, 287,998 USDC, and 3,630,000 WHBAR across multiple accounts and DEXs.
(Source: Precompile Attack Postmortem)
(d) Remediation/response taken
DEXs and bridges stopped bridge flows, Hedera DevOps shut off proxy access to mainnet at 20:18 UTC on March 9, 2023, maintainers developed and tested a fix within 13 hours, and Council node operators signed transactions to update the network code.
(Source: Precompile Attack Postmortem)
(e) Current status
Resolved. The mainnet upgrade completed at 02:04 UTC on March 11, 2023 and permanently prevented a smart contract from using delegatecall to invoke the HTS precompile.
(Source: Precompile Attack Postmortem)
(f) References (optional)
Official postmortem is at Analysis & Remediation of the Precompile Attack on the Hedera Network.
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
- (a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
- Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
- Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
- Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
- (b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
- Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
- (c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
- Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
- Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
Hedera completed its TGE in 2018 and 2019 through SAFT sales limited to accredited investors and withheld from jurisdictions where legal counsel identified offering or token-sale risk. Hedera characterized SAFTs as regulated investment contracts under applicable securities laws and Token Purchase Agreements as regulated swap contracts under applicable commodities laws. Future regulatory divergence across jurisdictions could restrict remaining token deliveries, future treasury sales, and the listing or maintenance of HBAR on trading venues in particular jurisdictions.
(Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ, Treasury Management)
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
The project operates through a multi-entity structure that includes Hedera Council, a Delaware limited liability company, Hedera Foundation SEZC, a Cayman Islands entity, and Hashgraph as the primary development company. Changes in securities, commodities, sanctions, privacy, or local operating rules could force changes to grant programs, market access, entity structure, or how these entities interact with users and builders, and enforcement actions or licensing requirements in any relevant jurisdiction could disrupt operations.
(Source: Hedera Council FAQs, Hedera Foundation Terms, A New Era For Hedera, Terms)
Tokenholder Tax Treatment
The project has not published tokenholder tax guidance. Hedera's public terms frame HBAR use as subject to applicable law and offer no user-specific tax guidance. Tokenholders are responsible for understanding and meeting their own tax obligations in their jurisdictions, and tax treatment of HBAR transactions, staking rewards, and dispositions remains uncertain and varies by jurisdiction.
(Source: Terms)
Jurisdictional and User Access Restrictions
The SAFT offering was made in 63 countries and was not offered where legal counsel identified elevated legal risk. Hedera's terms reserve access restrictions tied to law, sanctions, and security. These restrictions limit user access in affected jurisdictions and create jurisdiction-specific onboarding and listing risk for users and for the project.
(Source: Hedera accredited crowdsale FAQ, Terms)
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
The March 2023 precompile attack demonstrated that implementation flaws in the Smart Contract Service and HTS integration can grant an attacker unauthorized withdrawal rights over DEX liquidity pools and drain bridged or DEX-held assets. The stolen tokens were valued at just under $600,000 before containment. Future implementation flaws in the consensus node, smart contract service, or token service could cause similar or larger losses.
(Source: Precompile Attack Postmortem)
Security Measures & Their Limitations
Hedera runs a bug bounty program, publishes audit and standards materials, and open-sourced the full codebase through Project Hiero under Linux Foundation Decentralized Trust governance. The 2023 precompile incident demonstrated that bug bounties, audits, and open-source review do not prevent every design or implementation flaw from reaching production.
(Source: Bug Bounty Program, Audits and Standards, Introducing Hiero, Precompile Attack Postmortem)
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
HBAR utility and network incentives rely on continued demand for transaction processing, fee payment, and staking participation. Staking rewards are funded through network fee flows and Council-managed allocations of pre-minted supply rather than inflation, so weaker network usage reduces reward sustainability and slows ecosystem growth. Roughly 13% of total supply remained unreleased as of the August 4, 2026 treasury report, and the release schedule includes a 3.5 billion HBAR ecosystem release scheduled in Q3 2026, so future treasury releases add supply to the market on a Council-determined schedule.
(Source: Staking Program, Treasury Management)
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
Total supply is fixed at 50 billion HBAR unless the Hedera Council unanimously consents to change it under LLCA § 8.4. The Council's Coin Economics & Treasury Management Committee advises on treasury, pricing, and economic incentive structures including staking and node operations. Council decisions materially affect treasury deployment, release timing, pricing, and reward mechanics even while total supply remains fixed, and HBAR holders have no vote in those decisions.
(Source: Treasury Management, About Governance, Hedera Council FAQs)
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers.