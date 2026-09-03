Project & Team
Description of Project
Provide a concise narrative that clearly states each of (a)–(e) below.
- (a) Problem the project solves — The problem the project is solving.
- (b) Operational priorities — Provide a high-level description of how the project expects to support ongoing development and operations over time.
- (c) High-level project overview — How the project works at a high level.
- (d) Primary token functions — The primary functions of the token (e.g. gov participation).
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
(a) Problem the project solves
Traditional finance and onchain finance have been operating as separate systems, and capital in one has been unable to reach opportunities in the other. Grove is the credit infrastructure protocol that connects them: it provides the rails through which institutional partners allocate stablecoin capital under governance-defined mandates, offers financing solutions for asset issuers and credit originators, and supplies liquidity for tokenized real-world assets.
(b) Operational priorities
Grove is a profitable protocol and expects to support ongoing development and operations with protocol profits and the $25M capital contribution it received from Sky.
(c) High-level project overview
Grove is capitalizing the stablecoin economy. Through institutional-grade allocation, financing, and liquidity, Grove brings real-world assets and real-world use cases onchain to build the next generation of global financial markets.
As a Prime Agent within the Sky Ecosystem, Grove builds and operates credit infrastructure, serving partners through a variety of use cases. Grove Allocator is the onchain infrastructure for institutional capital allocation. Grove Financing offers bespoke facilities for onchain and offchain credit markets. Grove Basin provides instant onchain stablecoin liquidity for tokenized real-world assets.
GROVE is the native token of the Grove Protocol, deployed on Ethereum as an ERC-20 with a supply of 10 billion. The token supports Grove governance: holders can stake GROVE, mint stGROVE, and vote on protocol proposals through a delegate or directly. The design and activation of token functionality may evolve over time and are subject to governance decisions and regulatory considerations.
The protocol is developed and supported by Grove Labs. Its team brings together decades of combined experience across traditional and onchain finance, led by founders Mark Phillips, Kevin Chan, and Sam Paderewski.
(d) Primary token functions
GROVE is the native token of the Grove Protocol, deployed on Ethereum as an ERC-20 with a supply of 10 billion. The token supports Grove governance: holders can stake GROVE, mint stGROVE, and vote on protocol proposals through a delegate or directly. The design and activation of token functionality may evolve over time and are subject to governance decisions and regulatory considerations.
(e) Control surface reliance
As a Prime Agent within the Sky Ecosystem, Grove operates under Ecosystem Accord 10 in the Sky Atlas. The Atlas is a living document: its terms, including the Accord, may be amended through Atlas Edits adopted via Sky's onchain poll and executive vote process. Grove's governance and control model may therefore evolve with Sky governance decisions, which could over time modify terms of Grove’s mandate, including the parameters of GROVE reward distributions and the scope of GROVE tokenholder voting rights.
The GROVE token contract uses the SDAO contract from the Sky Endgame Toolkit, and only Sky governance can authorize administrative actions on it.
Known Project Team
For each existing entity: Labs/DevCo (e.g., Founder, CEO, CTO, COO), Foundation (e.g., President, Executive Director, CFO, COO), and DAO / onchain governance leadership (if applicable) list the:
- (a) full names,
- (b) official titles,
- (c) and prior experience of key team members.
For any non-existent entity, explicitly mention it does not exist. External links may be included but they will not factor into the score.
Labs / DevCo
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Mark Phillips
Co-Founder
Co-Founder and Partner at Steakhouse Financial; linkedin.com/in/mark-phillips-91210358; x.com/AesPoker
Sam Paderewski
Co-Founder
Institutional structured credit experience at Hildene Capital Management and Citigroup; linkedin.com/in/sam-paderewski-17027129; x.com/0x_roo
Kevin Chan
Co-Founder
Vice President at BlockTower Capital; linkedin.com/in/kevinchan1207; x.com/kevinlichan
Foundation
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
Glenn Kennedy
Sole Director
Managing Director at Leeward Management Limited; https://www.linkedin.com/in/glenn-kennedy-392936250/
DAO / Onchain Governance
Full Name
Official Title
Prior Experience
No DAO governance leadership exists
N/A
N/A
DAO Structure
Provide a structured description of the DAO's governance, powers, and economic rights. If a DAO does not exist, state so for each sub question. Even if there is no DAO, there must be an answer to (d). Address the lettered items below.
- (a) IP ownership & control — State what IP the DAO owns or controls (e.g., codebases/repos, trademarks/brands). Note any license if relevant.
- (b) Contract/admin powers — List on-chain or administrative authorities and limits: pause/upgrade roles (e.g., multisig pause), governance-executor authorities, and the method of authority for each (e.g., veto, majority, super-majority).
- (c) Locked-token rights (conditional) — If locking/staking for additional rights exists, explain the additional rights and what tokenholders can and cannot decide. If no locking mechanism exists, leave absent.
- (d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements — If any, describe the current governance rights of tokenholders and any presently operative rights or arrangements relating to treasury actions, fee-routing, rewards, buybacks, or other protocol-controlled resources. If none, state that explicitly.
- (e) Control surface reliance — If any, briefly describe the anticipated or possible evolution of the protocol's governance/control model.
- (f) Dissolution authority — State who can dissolve/wind up the DAO and by what mechanism (e.g., on-chain vote threshold, board resolution of a legal wrapper).
(a) IP ownership & control
None. Tokenholders do not own or control any IP.
(b) Contract/admin powers
None. Tokenholders do not have any onchain or administrative authorities and limits.
(c) Locked-token rights (conditional)
GROVE tokenholders can participate in Grove governance by staking GROVE to receive stGROVE. stGROVE holds voting power, which can be exercised by holders directly or delegated to designated delegates. stGROVE holders and delegates can vote on team-led proposals, initially covering operational and risk related decisions. Votes will initially be limited to veto-power only.
(d) Current tokenholder governance rights and economic arrangements
None. GROVE holders do not have any rights over revenue distribution and the treasury.
(e) Control surface reliance
As a Prime Agent within the Sky Ecosystem, Grove’s governance and control model may evolve subject to Sky governance decisions.
The GROVE token contract uses the SDAO contract from the Sky Endgame Toolkit, and only Sky governance can authorize administrative actions on it.
(f) Dissolution authority
Grove operates as a Prime Agent in the Sky Ecosystem. Ecosystem Accord 10 in the Sky Atlas records the terms of agreement between Sky and Grove, which is enforceable by Sky Governance (see Sky Atlas A.2.8). The duration of Ecosystem Accord 10 is indefinite, unless terminated or modified via an Atlas Edit (see Sky Atlas A.2.8.2.10.1.2).
Atlas Edits are proposed by the Sky Core Atlas Axis teams, which are implemented by Sky’s onchain poll and executive vote system.
Primary Foundation
For the Primary Foundation do the following independently. If a Foundation does not exist, state so for each sub question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary Foundation can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over DevCo — Explain whether the foundation can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the DevCo.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities, and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority).
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly.
(a) Entity
Grove Foundation (the “Parent”) is a Cayman Islands foundation company limited by guarantee without share capital, incorporated in April 2025.
(b) IP ownership & control
Grove Foundation owns all rights, title, and interest in the grove.finance website, including its trademarks, logos, and code.
The wholly owned Subsidiaries of Grove Foundation are:
- Deodar Grove Inc. a Panama Corporation Incorporated on 4th March 2026 - Operates the user-facing interface at grove.finance as a non-intermediating gateway to the underlying blockchain; does not custody user assets or alter transaction parameters
- Grove (BVI) Ltd. a BVI Business Company, incorporated on 27th November, 2025 - Token issuer for the GROVE token.
- Other subsidiaries incorporated to handle counterparty transactions.
The Grove Foundation is governed by its Memorandum and Articles of Association and Bylaws, while each Subsidiary is governed by its respective constitutional documents, which vest management authority in its board of directors. Grove Foundation serves as the sole shareholder and sole director of each Subsidiary and, accordingly, exercises management and control over their respective operations in accordance with their constitutional documents and applicable law. This structure ensures that the Subsidiaries remain aligned with the governance framework established by Grove Foundation and, where applicable, the broader Grove governance framework.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
DAO governance: The Foundation designates the independent delegates to whom staked GROVE may be delegated; it does not control tokenholder voting. Tokenholder Proposals are not binding on the Foundation - under its Bylaws, the directors observe and consider Proposals passed through Onchain Governance (the Grove Artifact and the Sky Atlas) but retain sole discretion whether and to what extent to implement them, and may decline to act to ensure compliance with fiduciary and legal duties.
Treasury: The Foundation controls its 4/7 operational multisig. It holds no unilateral authority over other Grove protocol-level resources, which are controlled through the governance process.
Protocol-controlled resources: Grove's onchain positions are held in the Grove ALM Proxy; the Foundation is the legal person standing behind the proxy when it transacts and holds assets, but deployments are authorized through the governance process, not by the Foundation acting unilaterally.
Token administration: None. Only Sky governance can authorize administrative actions on the GROVE token contract.
Reward parameters: The Foundation can use its treasury to reward and incentivize the development and growth of the Grove ecosystem at its discretion. The Foundation does not have any control over the distribution of GROVE as rewards by Sky.
(d) Powers over DevCo
Grove Foundation does not own, and holds no equity in, Grove Labs. Grove Labs is a separate legal entity and a subsidiary of Steakhouse Financial Ltd, and does not form part of the Grove Foundation corporate structure.
Under the Grove Artifact, Grove Labs is designated as a Nested Contributor. During the three years following genesis emissions, its removal through governance requires the approval of both GROVE token holders and SKY token holders.
The relationship between Grove Foundation and Grove Labs is contractual rather than structural. Under a services agreement, Grove Labs provides operational, compliance and technical services to Grove Foundation and certain Grove subsidiaries, including interface operations, software development, security, compliance support and third-party service provider management.
As the recipient of those services, and as owner of the resulting code and strategies under the Atlas framework, Grove Foundation directs the scope of the services performed. However, it exercises no equity, board or other corporate control over Grove Labs or its internal decision-making.
(e) Contract/admin powers
Grove Foundation does not hold any upgrade, pause or governance executor authorities. Onchain protocol changes are executed through Sky Executive Votes via Grove Spells; only the Grove ALM Proxy can call configuration functions on Grove protocol contracts.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
The following mechanisms currently exist:
- Genesis token allocation. Grove Foundation received 500,000,000 GROVE (5% of total supply) to support ecosystem development and growth.
- Operating grant. Grove Foundation receives a grant of 800,000 USDS per month, paid to the Grove Foundation Multisig through Grove Spells included in Sky Executive Votes. This grant comes from Grove’s USDS Genesis Capital Contribution from Sky and is subject to change based on Sky Governance decisions.
- Services fees. Grove Foundation and/or certain Grove subsidiaries pay fees to Grove Labs pursuant to the services agreement; the amounts are contractual and not publicly disclosed.
As a Cayman Islands foundation company, Grove Foundation has no equity holders. No dividend, repurchase, or equity-distribution mechanism exists or has been formally adopted.
Primary DevCo
For the Primary DevCo do the following independently. If an entity does not exist, state that explicitly across each sub-question. Items (a)–(f) apply only if that entity exists; state explicitly that the entity doesn't exist. Definition: The primary DevCo can be explained as the entity which is directly involved in the issuance of the native token at launch.
- (a) Entity — Type and jurisdiction.
- (b) IP ownership & control — What IP the entity owns/controls (repos/code, trademarks/brand; license optional)
- (c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration — If any, describe the current powers over DAO governance, treasury actions, protocol-controlled resources (e.g. revenue), token administration, or reward parameters, and the method/threshold for each.
- (d) Powers over Foundation — Explain whether the DevCo can exert direct or indirect influence over decision-making of the Foundation.
- (e) Contract/admin powers — Pause/upgrade/governance-executor authorities and the method/threshold for each (e.g., veto/majority/super-majority; "3/5 multisig").
- (f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies — Describe any current governance-approved, contractual, or programmatic mechanisms, if any, by which protocol-controlled resources, treasury assets, fees, revenue, rewards, or token distributions may be directed to this entity, its equityholders, contributors, or other participants. If no such mechanism currently exists, state that explicitly. Do not discuss hypothetical future dividends, repurchases, or distributions unless formally adopted.
(a) Entity
Grove Labs is a Cayman Islands exempted company wholly owned by Steakhouse Financial Ltd and is designated as a Nested Contributor under the Grove Artifact. In that capacity, Grove Labs operates as the DevCo within the Grove governance framework and, during the three-year period following genesis emissions, may only be removed as a Nested Contributor with the approval of both GROVE and SKY token holders.
Grove Labs provides operational, technical and compliance services to Grove Foundation and certain of its subsidiaries pursuant to a services agreement. These services include interface operations, software development, information security, compliance support and the management of relevant third-party service providers. Accordingly, Grove Labs’ relationship with Grove Foundation is contractual and operational in nature and does not arise from any ownership or corporate control by Grove Foundation.
(b) IP ownership & control
None.
(c) Powers over DAO, treasury, protocol-controlled resources, and token administration
Grove Labs provides technical, administrative, and operational support services to Grove Foundation and certain Grove subsidiaries pursuant to services arrangements, but does not independently exercise authority over the protocol, including governance, treasury, allocator, bridge, and reward parameters. Token administration sits with Sky governance, as described in the Foundation responses.
Grove Labs received a 2,500,000,000 GROVE (25% of total supply) as part of the Grove Team and Contributors allocation, which it uses for contributor grants. Grants are subject to the Atlas transfer limits and Sky-approved distribution plans. Tokens that have not been granted are held in Grove Labs' 3/6 multisig. Granted tokens are held in separate 2/3 multisigs for each contributor.
(d) Powers over Foundation
Grove Labs and its parent, Steakhouse Financial, cannot exert direct control over Grove Foundation’s decision-making. It holds no equity in the Foundation, holds no board appointment or veto rights of record, and acts solely as a contracted service provider.
As a part of its contracted services, Grove Labs contributes to drafting proposals that are voted on by Grove governance.
(e) Contract/admin powers
None. Grove Labs holds no pause, upgrade, freeze, veto, or governance-executor authority at any layer.
(f) Current economic arrangements and distribution policies
Two mechanisms currently exist:
- Services fees. Grove Labs receives fees from Grove Foundation and/or certain Grove subsidiaries pursuant to the services agreement covering operational, compliance, and technical services.
- Token allocation. Grove Labs received the Grove Team and Contributors allocation of 2,500,000,000 GROVE (Year 1 release of 625,000,000). Tokens that have not been granted are held in Grove Labs' 3/6 multisig. Granted tokens are held in separate 2/3 multisigs for each contributor.
Token Supply & Allocations
Initial Allocation
Download the Worksheet, enable macros, complete the Initial Allocation sheet, then use Convert To CSV to export the file for import here. To make edits after importing, update the worksheet, use Convert To CSV again, then re-import the new CSV.
Ticker
Date
Allocation Category Name
Recipient Type
Allocation %
Allocation Tokens
TGE Unlock %
TGE Unlock Tokens
Cliff Months
Cliff Unlock %
Linear Vesting Months
Cadence Months
Circulating Treatment
Notes on what each category is used for
If applicable: Contract / Wallet address
GROVE
2026-07-06
Sky Ecosystem USDS Rewards - Years 1-2
Emissions
0.245
2450000000
0
0
0
0
24
1
No
Sky Ecosystem Rewards distributed monthly to USDS depositors through Sky Ecosystem Rewards farms; entered as four rows (years 1-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-10) because the published emission rate halves every two years. This row covers years 1-2. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
0xBE8E3e3618f7474F8cB1d074A26afFef007E98FB
GROVE
2026-07-06
Sky Ecosystem USDS Rewards - Years 3-4
Emissions
0.1225
1225000000
0
0
24
0
24
1
No
Sky Ecosystem Rewards distributed monthly to USDS depositors; years 3-4 of the published ten-year schedule. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
0xBE8E3e3618f7474F8cB1d074A26afFef007E98FB
GROVE
2026-07-06
Sky Ecosystem USDS Rewards - Years 5-6
Emissions
0.06125
612500000
0
0
48
0
24
1
No
Sky Ecosystem Rewards distributed monthly to USDS depositors; years 5-6 of the published ten-year schedule. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
0xBE8E3e3618f7474F8cB1d074A26afFef007E98FB
GROVE
2026-07-06
Sky Ecosystem USDS Rewards - Years 7-10
Emissions
0.06125
612500000
0
0
72
0
48
1
No
Sky Ecosystem Rewards distributed monthly to USDS depositors; years 7-10 of the published ten-year schedule. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
0xBE8E3e3618f7474F8cB1d074A26afFef007E98FB
GROVE
2026-07-06
Sky Ecosystem Reserve
Ecosystem
0.21
2100000000
0
0
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Reserved portion of the Sky Ecosystem allocation (30% of Sky's 7B allocation); its distribution will be determined through future Sky governance decisions, so no unlock terms are entered. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
0xBE8E3e3618f7474F8cB1d074A26afFef007E98FB
GROVE
2026-07-06
Grove Team and Contributors
Insiders
0.25
2500000000
0
0
12
0.25
36
1
Conditional
Team and contributor allocation. The pool vests 25% at a 12-month cliff then monthly over 36 months; tokens are granted to contributors under separate vesting and unlock schedules and become transferable only as those grants vest and unlock. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
GROVE
2026-07-06
Grove Foundation - Community Airdrop (Claimed)
Community
0.0073529061
73529061
1
73529061
0
0
0
1
No
Community airdrop tokens claimed by pre-TGE Grove Points participants, as of 2026-08-12; the claim window opened on 2026-07-06 and stays open for 90 days after that. Sources: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token and the onchain claim contract.
GROVE
2026-07-06
Grove Foundation - Community Airdrop (Unclaimed)
Community
0.0001763889
1763889
1
1763889
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Community airdrop tokens not yet claimed as of 2026-08-12; the claim window opened on 2026-07-06 and stays open for 90 days after that, after which unclaimed tokens revert to the Grove Foundation. Sources: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token and the onchain claim contract.
0x7C57C8B21884eA429A54637887f029AF92556611
GROVE
2026-07-06
Grove Foundation - Operational Allocation
Treasury
0.042470705
424707050
1
424707050
0
0
0
1
Conditional
Foundation treasury funding operations including market maker loans and liquidity, exchange listings, partnership campaigns, staking and delegation for governance participation, and general operations. Source: https://docs.grove.finance/grove-token
GROVE
2026-07-06
GROVE
2026-07-06
GROVE
2026-07-06
GROVE
2026-07-06
GROVE
2026-07-06
GROVE
2026-07-06
Airdrop Process
State the project's airdrop status plainly, and back it up:
- Never conducted and none planned for TGE: state so plainly.
- Planned but not yet executed: state the target user segments (e.g., "stakers of X," "Aave users") and the allocation method (e.g., proportional to balance or net position), and commit to publishing a recipient wallet list in a public channel and providing it to Blockworks quarterly until the initial TGE airdrop is fully completed.
- Already executed: state the covered user segments and the allocation method, and point to a per-address source such as CSV/TSV/JSON files, a Dune table, a full Merkle dump, GitHub repo files embedding per-address allocations, or RPC endpoints that expose claim/amount data; explorer links alone do not count.
An airdrop was completed in 2026 to eligible participants based on prior participation in Grove ecosystem activity. Approximately 75.3M GROVE (0.753% of total supply) was allocated, with per address details at [link to Google sheets CSV].
No future airdrop allocations or distributions are planned at this time.
Transactions & Market Structures
Market Maker Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of market-making arrangements that affect token liquidity. If the project has no agreements or deals with market makers, state that explicitly. For each market maker, include in a table:
- (a) Market maker's name — the market maker's name;
- (b) Token allocation or loaned amount — the token allocation or loaned amount as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Duration/term of agreement — the duration/term of the agreement; and, where applicable,
- (d) Name of agreement structure — label the financial vehicle being used in the agreement (i.e. loan, option/call, retainer model).
If no native tokens were loaned or allocated to market makers, state that explicitly; cash/fiat retainers or fees are not required for (b).
Market Maker Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Structure Name
Confidential
Confidential
12 months with 30 days notice for early termination
Retainer model
Confidential
Confidential
12 months with 30 days notice for early termination
Retainer model
Confidential
Confidential
12 months with 30 days notice for early termination
Retainer model
Exchange Agreements & Deals
Projects must disclose all material terms of centralized or decentralized exchange listings that affect token liquidity. For each listing, include in a table:
- (a) Exchange name / DEX pool — the exchange name (and, for DEX, the specific pool/pair);
- (b) Token allocation for listing — the token allocation supplied or committed for listing as a percentage of total supply;
- (c) Term Duration — the duration/term of any listing lockups, liquidity, or incentive programs; and, where applicable,
- (d) Native-token listing fees — whether any listing fees were paid in native tokens, with amounts (tokens or % of supply), recipients, and any vesting or lock terms tied to the partnership.
If the project has no agreements or deals with CEX or DEX, state that explicitly; doing so earns full credit; cash/fiat fee amounts are not required for this item.
Exchange Name
Token Allocation Committed
Term Duration
Native Token Listing Fees
Coinbase Exchange
None
N/A
None
Bybit
Kucoin
Bitvavo
Crypto.com Exchange
XT.COM
Toobit
WEEX
KCEX
Outbit
Bitrue
Bybit EU
Bitbase
Uniswap v4 USDC/GROVE
~0.1%
N/A
None
Financial Disclosures & Risks
Prior Token Sales & Fundraising
Disclose all prior token sales by the Project — including fundraising rounds, any material OTC sales to investors, and any discounted market-maker sales. For each sale, provide:
- (a) Series Name;
- (b) Early-Stage Investment Instrument used (i.e. SAFT, STAMP, SAFE, SAFE+Token Warrant, etc.);
- (c) Date of sale (at least month & year);
- (d) Number of tokens sold (or % of total supply);
- (e) Vesting schedule.
If no prior sales occurred, state that explicitly (e.g., "No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred.").
Series Name
Investment Instrument
Date Of Sale
Number of tokens sold
Vesting Schedule
No prior fundraising, OTC, or discounted MM sales have occurred. Grove is funded by a 25 million USDS capital contribution from Sky. However, this was not a traditional fundraising round and was not in connection with a token sale.
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
Previous Exploits Affecting The Native Token
If any, list prior exploits or incidents that directly affected the token, token supply, tokenholder balances, token contract, minting controls, burn mechanics, or custody of token supply. This question is not asking about general protocol, application, or smart contract exploits unless the incident directly affected the native token itself. If no prior incidents, state this explicitly (e.g., "No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of YYYY-MM-DD").
- (a) Date & component affected — Date (YYYY-MM or YYYY-MM-DD), chain(s)/component affected.
- (b) Exploit vector summary — Plain-language summary of the exploit vector (what the hack was).
- (c) Quantified impact — Quantified impact (assets/tokens affected or a clear "no loss of funds" statement).
- (d) Remediation/response taken — Remediation/response taken (patches, upgrades, governance actions, compensation).
- (e) Current status — Current status (resolved, in litigation, under investigation, refunded, etc.).
- (f) References — Link(s) to post-mortem/advisory/PR.
(a) Date & component affected
No exploits affecting tokenholders or protocol funds as of 2026-08-11.
(b) Exploit vector summary
N/A
(c) Quantified impact
N/A
(d) Remediation/response taken
N/A
(e) Current status
N/A
(f) References
N/A
Material Risk Factors (Regulation, Technology, Token Economics)
Describe material risk factors across the three categories below. Each category includes prompts to address at a minimum.
-
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks — Describe how evolving laws and regulations could affect the project by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings: (If applicable) How could evolving or conflicting laws and regulations affect your ability to complete the TGE, deliver tokens to purchasers, and list or maintain the token on trading venues in key jurisdictions?
-
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact: (If applicable) How could regulatory or legal changes impact your core entities (Foundation, DevCo, DAO, affiliated service providers), including enforcement actions, licensing requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations?
-
Tokenholder Tax Treatment: (If applicable) What uncertainties exist around how tokenholders may be taxed, and make clear that tokenholders are responsible for understanding their own tax obligations?
-
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions: (If applicable) If the project restricts access for certain jurisdictions or user types (e.g., U.S. persons, sanctioned countries, retail vs. professional), what are those restrictions and what risks do they create for users and for the project?
-
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks — Describe risks to network and contract reliability, correctness, and safety by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Bugs and Design Flaws: (If applicable) What bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors could exist in your core protocol code, smart contracts, and any bridges, rollups, or oracles that you depend on, and how could these lead to loss of funds or disruption of the protocol?
-
Security Measures & Their Limitations: (If applicable) What security measures have you taken (audits, formal verification, bug bounties), and what types of failures might these measures still fail to detect or prevent?
-
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks — Describe how the token's economic design and supply schedule could affect holders by answering, at a minimum, questions like:
-
Critical Economic Assumptions: (If applicable) Which economic assumptions (e.g., staking yields, fee revenue, liquidity incentives, MEV capture, demand for blockspace) are critical for protocol security, utility, and governance, and what happens if those assumptions fail?
-
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards: (If applicable) To what extent can governance change monetary policy, fee parameters, or reward allocations (e.g., inflation rate, treasury flows, incentive programs), and how could such changes adversely affect tokenholders?
(a) Regulatory, Legal & Tax Risks
Impact of Regulatory Change on TGE and Listings
GROVE launched in 2026 and trades on centralized exchanges including Coinbase, Bybit, and KuCoin, as well as decentralized venues. Evolving or conflicting laws and regulations, including securities, commodities, market-abuse, AML/CTF, sanctions, and exchange listing standards, could affect the continued listing, liquidity, transferability, or utility of GROVE, and could require additional disclosures, geofencing, transfer restrictions, suspensions, or delistings. A MiCAR-compliant crypto-asset white paper for GROVE was notified to the Central Bank of Ireland (May 29, 2026) and published on June 29, 2026 in connection with EU admission to trading; regulators or trading venues in other jurisdictions may take different views of the token. There is no guarantee that GROVE will remain listed on any platform, and delisting could reduce liquidity and market value.
Entity-Level Regulatory Impact
Regulatory or legal changes could materially affect Grove Foundation (Cayman Islands) and its subsidiaries, Grove Labs, Steakhouse Financial Ltd, and the Sky Ecosystem entities and infrastructure Grove depends on, including through enforcement actions, licensing or registration requirements, or forced changes to structure or operations. Grove's activities intersect with regulated markets: allocations involve tokenized funds and securities subject to eligibility, transfer, and fund-regulatory frameworks, and Grove's counterparties include regulated asset managers, tokenization platforms, and custodians.
Tokenholder Tax Treatment:
The tax treatment of GROVE may vary significantly by jurisdiction and by how tokens are received (ecosystem rewards, community claims, staking, or secondary-market purchase), and the timing and valuation of taxable events may be uncertain. Tokenholders are solely responsible for understanding and complying with their own tax obligations and should obtain independent tax advice.
Jurisdictional & User Access Restrictions
Participation in certain Grove and Sky programs is restricted by jurisdiction and eligibility. The Grove App is currently unavailable in the United States and sanctioned jurisdictions. Wallet addresses on sanctions lists are also restricted. These restrictions may prevent some users from receiving, claiming, staking, or using GROVE, and may create risks including reduced participation, lower liquidity, fragmented access, and disputes from users whose access changes.
(b) Protocol, Technology & Security Risks
Bugs and Design Flaws
The GROVE token relies entirely on the Ethereum network, which may experience outages, congestion, forks, or consensus failures; transactions are generally irreversible. Grove's smart contracts, including Allocator vault infrastructure, Basin, staking, and token and distribution contracts could contain undiscovered bugs, design flaws, or implementation errors despite audits, and certain deployed contracts may be immutable, so errors may not be correctable. The Grove protocol operates across multiple chains (Ethereum, Avalanche, Base, Plume, Monad), creating bridge and cross-chain dependencies, and relies on Sky Ecosystem infrastructure (USDS, sUSDS, the Sky Savings Rate, and Sky governance execution), on oracle and NAV pricing inputs for tokenized assets, on wallets, bridges, oracles, and front-end applications that are targets for cyberattacks, and on offchain processes that smart contracts cannot enforce, including fund redemption procedures, transfer agents, tokenization platforms, and custodians. Failures in any of these components could disrupt the protocol, impair allocations or redemptions, or lead to loss of funds.
Security Measures & Their Limitations
Each Grove protocol component undergoes at least two independent audit rounds per major version release, conducted by separate firms (ChainSecurity and Spearbit (Cantina)), complemented by formal verification through Certora; findings are remediated and verified before deployment, and audit reports are available at docs.grove.finance/security. The GROVE token contract (SDAO, from the Sky Endgame Toolkit) is audited by ChainSecurity and Spearbit. Operational safeguards include a FREEZER role providing an emergency capability to halt automated operations and a RateLimits mechanism enforcing time-based limits on capital movements, and protocol changes undergo Sky Ecosystem review. These measures reduce but do not eliminate risk, and may fail to detect novel vulnerabilities, economic-design flaws, or failures in offchain dependencies.
(c) Token Economics, Unlocks & Incentive Risks
Critical Economic Assumptions
GROVE's utility depends on continued protocol adoption and potential activation of functionality over time, subject to governance decisions and regulatory considerations. Distribution is emissions-based: 70% of supply is allocated to the Sky Ecosystem and distributed over a 10-year schedule, creating structural supply growth that may outpace demand, and 2,100,000,000 GROVE (21% of supply) remains subject to future Sky governance determination. No fee accrual, revenue rights, buyback, or staking yield to GROVE holders currently exists; Seeds accrued through delegated staking are a record of participation and confer no economic rights. GROVE is not backed by any asset, reserve, or guarantee, and does not represent a claim on, or direct economic exposure to, the protocol's assets or credit portfolio; its market price is determined by supply and demand. Tokens subject to release schedules, including team and contributor allocations, may introduce additional selling pressure when released into circulation.
Governance Control over Monetary Policy & Rewards
Sky governance retains administrative authority over the GROVE token contract, determines the allocation of the reserved 2,100,000,000 GROVE, and controls reward program parameters. Grove governance rights are initially limited to veto authority; proposals are initially prepared by the team, and the Grove Foundation retains discretion over implementation. Changes to reward allocations, emissions pacing, or governance parameters could adversely affect tokenholders. While no change to the total supply is currently anticipated, the GROVE token contract retains a minting function controlled by Sky governance, which could in the future be used to increase the supply of GROVE.
This Token Transparency Filing is provided for general informational purposes only. Blockworks reviews completeness only and does not verify or warrant the accuracy of individual answers. Grove is solely responsible for the content, accuracy, and legality of its disclosures.