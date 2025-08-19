The airdrop process was documented on the Sanctum Research forums and sought much feedback from key stakeholders (evidenced on the Sanctum Research Forum) in addition to AMAs and livestreams in the lead up to the airdrop event in 2024. All criteria and thinking can be found here: https://research.sanctum.so/t/cloud-launch-megathread/95 Sanctum airdropped CLOUD to holders based on two main criteria, one public, and one private. The public criterion was holding SOL with our partner LSTs (a minimum of 0.1 SOL was needed to qualify). Points scaled largely linearly with amount of SOL held and duration, but there were special time-limited events that gave extra points for holding particular LSTs. The private criterion was earnestness, a combined measure of non-financial, non-incentivised contribution. We kept this criterion private as it would have been gameable otherwise. This was a tiered system based on human judgment. To judge earnestness, the team manually went through millions of posts across Telegram, Discord, Twitter, websites and Youtube, with the cutoff being 1st July 2024 EST 0000. We focused on rewarding what we want to see more of in this space. We wanted to see real understanding, explanation, and evangelism of our mission; detailed and unsolicited feedback to improve the protocol; users translating our posts and podcasts into other languages; asking thoughtful questions; helping new users on the Discord; reporting spam, and so. We made sure to focus on quality, not quantity: no silly Zealy quests, no Discord level grinding, no simple counting of Twitter posts/Discord messages. Only real contribution, as judged by the team, was rewarded. Contribution did not mean pure bullposts or "yes-men". Posts like "excited for this new feature" or "team keeps shipping!!" -- while much appreciated -- did not qualify. Neither did posts like "Sanctum is going to be the next big airdrop and here is how to farm it". Instead, we looked for thoughtful posts that helped push the discussion forward or improve the protocol, regardless of whether they agreed with us or not. There were several people with negative but thoughtful comments and we made sure to reward them. We tried to include absolutely everybody when searching for contributions. We made liberal use of Google Translate and asked trusted community members from around the world to suggest people who have been helpful in non-English-language communities. For more context on why Sanctum believes in rewarding earnestness, see the following post: -https://x.com/soleconomist/status/1776687181521617078 For more details on the airdrop allocation criteria, see these two posts: -https://x.com/soleconomist/status/1810345428292170090 -https://x.com/soleconomist/status/1808152142936789110 Sybils were excluded and a third-party analytics service provider (Allium) was used to identify and disqualify large & obvious sybil farms. For more details on our sybil exclusion process, see this post: -https://x.com/soleconomist/status/1811059452176650461 The list of airdrop recipients is public and fully verifiable and attainable on-chain as tokens were airdropped via Merkle tree. The list of airdrop recipients is available here: -https://drive.google.com/file/d/16IHy39xF7DdnQ8q8P4LId6ZDf8FNBlf9/view Blockworks Internal Copy: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-nr3YFRUU8jMkYvJstL3pesAUnDlR5ac/view?usp=sharing Score Received: 2/2