What is the market cap of Cloud? The current market cap of Cloud is $ 12.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cloud? Currently 11.68M of Cloud were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $ 253.8K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.18%.

What is the current price of Cloud? The price of 1 Cloud currently costs $0.02.

How many Cloud are there? The current circulating supply of Cloud is 567.35M. This is the total amount of Cloud that is available.