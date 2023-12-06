Price data powered by CoinGecko API
Token

$0.02173

Stats

Market Cap
$12.33M
FDV
$21.73M
Circulating Supply
567.346M
Total Supply
1B
24h Volume
$253.8K

Token Transparency Rating

Total Score

40/40

Price data powered by Blockworks TTF
Token

$0.02173

Blockworks Research

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Akash Network: The Supercloud

Akash Network: The Supercloud

EffortCapital

Cloud FAQs

What is the market cap of Cloud?

The current market cap of Cloud is $12.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Cloud?

Currently 11.68M of Cloud were traded within 24 hours. In other words, $253.8K have changed hands in the past 24 hours. That's a change of -2.18%.

What is the current price of Cloud?

The price of 1 Cloud currently costs $0.02.

How many Cloud are there?

The current circulating supply of Cloud is 567.35M. This is the total amount of Cloud that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Cloud?

Cloud currently ranks 818 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

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